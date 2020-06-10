Mumbai crosses Wuhan's coronavirus count at 51,100 cases

India's financial capital Mumbai has crossed 51,000 coronavirus cases, overtaking China's Wuhan where the pandemic originated. Mumbai has 51,100 cases while Wuhan reported 50,333 -- a difference of 767 cases.

Not only Mumbai, the total count of Maharashtra also surpassed China's total count last week. Maharashtra alone has reported 90,787 cases, while China has reported 84,198 cases. Maharashtra's tally includes 44,860 active cases, 42,638 recoveries and 3,289 deaths.

According to the Maharashtra government, 2,259 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. Overall, India reported 9,987 cases in the same time period. Deaths have also spiked by 120 in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that the doubling rate has increased to 23 days from 11 days as reported around the end of May. However, P-North ward (Malad) has a doubling rate of 11 days as opposed to six days in late May, while Goregaon and Bhandup are taking 17 days and 14 days each to double the cases. The doubling rate in Dadar is 40 days.

BMC officials said that the infections in the city peaked around the latter half of May. Around that time cases were doubling within 10-14 days in the 24 administrative wards of BMC. In Ghatkopar, Malad, Goregaon and Bhandup, the cases were doubling at around seven days or so. The officials said that the situation has considerably improved.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has eased several curbs in the first phase of unlocking. The state government has allowed private offices to reopen with 10 per cent strength. Outdoor portion of sports complexes and stadiums have been reopened. Intra-district bus services have also been restarted. School, colleges, educational institutions, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars will remain closed.

