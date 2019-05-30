Narendra Modi oath taking ceremony: List of VVIPs who will attend PM's swearing-in

After a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath along with a new council of ministers on Thursday for a the second consecutive term. An estimate of 8,000 guests are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Top opposition leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, Bollywood celebrities, chief ministers and a galaxy of global leaders will be present to watch President Ram Nath Kovind administer the oath of office to 68-year-old Modi.

Here's a list of people who will be attending Modi's swearing in:

Foreign guests:

President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid

Sri Lankan President Maithripala SirisenaNepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli

President of Myanmar U Win Myint

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov

Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach

Sports personalities:

Rahul Dravid

Saina Nehwal

P T Usha

Anil Kumble

Javagal Srinath

Harbhajan Singh

Pulella Gopichand

Dipa Karmakar

Film stars:

Rajinikanth

Shah Rukh Khan

Kangana Ranaut

Sanjay Bhansali

Karan Johar

Business tycoons:

Mukesh Ambani

John Chambers

Bill Gates

Gautam Adani

Ratan Tata

Ajay Piramal

TS Kalyanaraman

IMF Managing Director and Chairman Christine Lagarde has also been invited. The ceremony will be of about 90 minutes and after that dinner will be served to around 40 dignitaries, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and the Prime Minister.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Singh Bhaghel have expressed inability to attend the event.

However, all the other CMs, including newly-elected Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, JD(S) leader and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, are likely to be attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The family members of 50 slain BJP workers, who the party claims were killed in political violence in West Bengal in the last one year, have also been invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

