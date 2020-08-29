scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

National Sports Day 2020: COVID-19 reinforced need to be physically, mentally fit, says Vice-President Naidu

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu urged people to take up fitness activities from sports and games to yoga to fortify our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu extended his greetings to sportspersons on the National Sports Day on Saturday and said the pandemic has reinforced the need to be physically fit and mentally strong to fight the coronavirus. He also paid tributes to hockey maestro and Olympian Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is observed as the National Sports Day.

"My greetings to all sportspersons on National Sports Day. This pandemic has affected normal sporting activities," Naidu wrote on Twitter. He said at the same time, the pandemic has also reinforced the need to be physically fit and mentally strong to fight the coronavirus.


"Let us pledge to make causes like 'Fit India' a people's movement and take up fitness activities from sports and games to yoga to fortify our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health," the vice president said.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos