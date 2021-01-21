NITI Aayog lauds 'landmark transformation' in Delhi govt schools; awards top NAS score of 44.73

Central government think tank NITI Aayog has appreciated the "landmark transformation" of the government schools as they have secured the top score in the think tank's India Innovation Index 2020.

The index said that given the high income levels of Delhi and the transformation of the government schools system, Delhi has reported the highest National Achievement Survey (NAS) score of 44.73.

The index, accessed by Times of India, said: "Since the quality of education is also a function of the pupil-teacher ratio, it was the second best-performing indicator under human capital."

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi's high NAS score is a "matter of pride". "It's a matter of pride for Delhi that our government schools have been ranked top in the country in NITI Aayog's NAS report attributing landmark transformation of the government school system," he tweeted.



Govt school transformation helped Delhi get highest NAS score Hindustan Times https://t.co/ogk7ptVTHx Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 20, 2021

Among all pillars of human capital, the states have fared well on NAS scores (Class X) and achieved an average score of 35.66, according to the NITI Aayog's index.

States ensuring good education quality in government schools can play a big role in raising the NAS score, the index said.

It also underlines the score was weighed down by the low number of education institutions ensuring high-quality education as only 3.37 per cent institutions have a NAAC score of grade A and above.

