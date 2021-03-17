No proposal to appoint Nita Ambani as visiting professor, clarifies BHU

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Wednesday said neither has it taken any decision on appointing Reliance Industries Director Nita Ambani as a visiting professor nor has the administration received any such proposal.

In the past few days, various newspapers, online and electronic media had published the news about making Ambani a visiting professor in the Centre for Women's Studies at the Faculty of Social Sciences at Kashi Hindu University (Banaras Hindu University), BHU said in a release.

"No official decision has been taken by the university administration nor any such administrative order has been given to appoint Mrs. Nita Ambani as a visiting professor in any Faculty Department Centre of the university or to give any responsibility of teaching," it said.

The appointment of a visiting professor at the university requires approval of competent authority. "In this case neither such approval has been given nor any such proposal has been presented for consideration before the competent authority," it added.

Also read: Women's Day: Nita Ambani launches 'Her Circle', a digital networking platform for women

Also read: Nita Ambani among top global philanthropists; ranked with Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey