No shorts, flip flops, ripped jeans: Air India issues new dress code

National carrier Air India has issued a new dress code for employees and has warned against strict action over unkempt appearances. Air India has asked its staffers to be properly groomed at all times and not attend office in shorts, flip flops, ripped jeans, polos and sandals.

In its dress code order issued on Tuesday, the airline mentioned, "Every employee is a brand ambassador for Air India and his or her appearance and demeanour has an impact on the image of the company. Wherever office uniforms are prescribed, it shall be the attire of the employees. Where no uniforms are assigned, all employees, irrespective of their grades whether permanent, temporary, contractual, apprentice, full time, part time, casuals, interns shall come to work in clothes appropriate to the workplace."

Also read: COVID-19 crisis: More Air India pilots move Delhi HC after job loss

Male employees are expected to wear formal trousers and shirts whereas female employees can wear formal Indian and/or western attire. The national carrier, whose divestment deadline has been extended yet again, also stated that employees need to look well-groomed and professional at all times. They need to avoid casuals like T-shirts, polos, shorts, jeans, slippers, sandals, ripped jeans, flip flops, too flowy, too tight, short, low cut or transparent clothes and an unkempt look such as an unshaven face or ruffled hair.

"Besides all employees will have to maintain personal hygiene. We are confident that employees will use their best judgement when maintaining proper attire and appearance," the airline added. The airline further warned that if the employees aren't dressed as per the Air India Dress Code order, the management has the right to strict action.