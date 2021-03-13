One Nation One Ration Card: Centre launches 'Mera Ration' app to help migrant workers get subsidised foodgrains

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, on Friday launched the 'Mera Ration' mobile app for better implementation of the Centre's one nation one ration card (ONORC) scheme. This 'Mera Ration' mobile app will aid ration cardholders, especially migrant workers, in getting subsidised food grains at any fair price shop in the country.

Food & Public Distribution Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said the 'Mera Ration' mobile app will aid in better implementation of the Central government's one nation one ration card (ONORC) scheme. The ONORC scheme is expected to be rolled in the next few months. The ONORC scheme is aimed at ensuring the availability of ration for all beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes.

"At present 32 states and Union Territories are covered under ONORC and integration of remaining four states - Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and West Bengal - is expected to be completed in next few months," said Pandey, reported The Economic Times.

Currently, the system covers 690 million people under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). This is around 86% of the entire NFSA eligible population, Pandey explained. "At present, a monthly average of about 1.5-1.6 crore portability transactions are being recorded under ONORC," he added.

Also Read: 32 states, UTs implement 'One Nation One Ration Card', says Centre