Party colleague DK Shivakumar joins Chidambaram as neighbour in Tihar jail

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar will join the Tihar jail as the neighbour of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. Shivakumar, who's the second Congress leader to be arrested by the probe agencies in recent days, was discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Thursday, following which he was taken to Jail Number 7 of the Tihar jail. Chidambaram, who was sent to judicial custody on September 5, is lodged in cell number 15 of Jail Number 7. Notably, Jail Number 7 houses economic offenders who are facing trial or are in custody. As per India Today sources, it's unlikely that Chidambaram and DK Shivakumar will be able to interact in the jail. Other economic offenders lodged in the same jail number are Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, British businessman Christian Michel and corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar.

Both the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation are investigating the roles of P Chidambaram and his son and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case. Ironically, during his arrest in the case last year, Karti was also lodged in the same jail. Yasin Malik was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror funding case. Middleman Christian Michel is in the judicial custody in the AgustaWestland scam case. The ED had arrested Michel from Dubai on December 22 last year, and he was sent to judicial custody on January 5. Lobbyist Deepak Talwar was arrested in July this year in connection with an illegal aviation deal.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday extended the CBI judicial custody of P Chidambaram by 14 days till October 3 in the INX Media Case. The court gave the order following the CBI's plea to extend Chidambaram's judicial remand. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, sought an extension of his custody and said there had been no change of circumstance from the day he was first sent to jail. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Chidambaram, opposed the CBI's plea to extend his judicial custody. Sibal also moved an application on behalf of Chidambaram, seeking regular medical checkup and adequate supplementary diet during his judicial custody in the Tihar Jail. He said that the 73-year old Congress leader was suffering from various ailments and had lost weight during the custody that started on September 5. On September 23, Chidambaram's counsels will fight to get him bail at the Delhi High Court.

