PM Modi dials Joe Biden, discusses regional, climate change issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called newly elected US President Joe Biden and the two leaders discussed regional, environmental, and other issues.

The Prime Minister, in a tweet, wrote, "We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change". Further, PM Modi said he and Biden are committed to a rules-based international order.

"We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," the PM added.



Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2021 President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. @POTUS Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2021

The two leaders agreed to work together on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild the global economy that benefits the people of both countries, and stand together against the scourge of global terrorism, the White House in an official statement said.

Besides, they agreed to continue close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad, the statement said.

The White House further informed that the two leaders agreed to stay in close touch on a range of global challenges and look forward to what the United States and India will achieve together for their people and for their nations.

During the call, Biden underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world. The US President noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the US-India relationship.

"They further resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in Burma," the White House stated.

Previously, Biden and PM Modi had a talk on the telephone when the former was announced as the President-elect in November 2020.

At that time, PM Modi tweeted, "Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns - Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region".

On January 20, PM Modi congratulated Biden for assuming office as the President of the United States. "I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership," PM Modi had tweeted.

