PM Modi says he used digital camera, e-mail in 1988, and social media is having none of it

Social media is having a field day at the expense of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A day after his 'cloud cover' comment created uproar, another video clip surfaced on Monday where Prime Minister claimed that he used a digital camera, and suggested that he transmitted the image via e-mail.

"I used a digital camera for the time around 1987 or 1988. Very few had e-mail at that time. Advani ji was holding a public meeting in Viramgam tehsil in Gujarat. Back then I took pictures of him on a digital camera. I clicked the photo and transmitted it to Delhi, which was published the next day. Advani ji was very surprised how his colour photo was published within a day," PM Modi said during an interview with News Nation.

The interview was broadcasted on Saturday. In the same interview, PM Modi claimed that he advised the Indian Air Force to use clouds to hide from Pakistan's radars during the Balakot air strikes.

"The weather suddenly turned bad, there were clouds... heavy rain. There was a doubt about whether we can go in the clouds. During a review (of the Balakot plan), by and large, the opinion of experts was - what if we change the date. I had two issues in mind. One was secrecy... second, I said I am not someone who knows the science. I said there is so much cloud and rain. There is a benefit. I have a raw vision, the clouds can benefit us too. We can escape the radar. Everyone was confused. Ultimately I said there are clouds... let's proceed," he had said.

Opposition parties had ridiculed PM's 'cloud cover' claims, with some leaders terming the statement as "ridiculous and false". The CPI(M) also moved the Election Commission of India, alleging that Modi had revealed "operational details of a sensitive military mission" in a television interview with a purpose to influence voters.

