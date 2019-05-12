'Cloud, Rain, Radar': Twitterati poke fun at PM Modi's retelling of Balakot airstrikes

Prime Minister's comment on how he believed that clouds and heavy rain prevented Pakistani radars from detecting Indian fighter jets have received brickbats from the opposition leaders and people on social media. PM Modi disclosed that he gave a crucial go ahead when experts were in dilemma about launching the Balakot operation in the bad weather.

Speaking to News Nation, PM Modi said, "The weather suddenly turned bad, there were clouds... heavy rain. There was a doubt about whether we can go in the clouds. During a review (of the Balakot plan), by and large, the opinion of experts was - what if we change the date. I had two issues in mind. One was secrecy... second, I said I am not someone who knows the science. I said there is so much cloud and rain. There is a benefit. I have a raw vision, the clouds can benefit us too. We can escape the radar. Everyone was confused. Ultimately I said there are clouds... let's proceed."

The interview was televised on Saturday ahead of the crucial Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections. A total of 59 parliamentary seats are polling today.

BJP's official Twitter account had initially posted PM Modi's comment but it later took it down.

Opposition parties have latched on to the opportunity to roast the PM over his comments. Congress spokesperson Salman Soz said on Twitter, "It seems no one clarified for the PM how radars work. If that is the case, then it is a very serious national security issue. No laughing matter."

On PM Modi's radar & clouds comment, it seems no one clarified for the PM how radars work. If that is the case, then it is a very serious national security issue. No laughing matter! - Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) May 11, 2019

According to Britannica, "Radar's have the ability to detect faraway objects under adverse weather conditions".

He's one step away from saying he was the pilot... https://t.co/sQhCnTwrWu - Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 11, 2019

"ISRO wasn't ready for the moon mission. The experts had their doubts. I told them to attempt it on the Full Moon Day because then they will have more area to land on. Vidya kasam." - Our scientist PM - Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) May 12, 2019

It was a cloudy and raining when Nirav Modi, Vijay Malya and Choksi escaped from India. - Suparimanâ¢ (@SupariMan_) May 11, 2019 National security is not something to be trifled with. Such an irresponsible statement from Modi is highly damaging. Somebody like this can't remain India's PM. https://t.co/wK992b1kuJ - Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 11, 2019

India had conducted air strikes on Balakot, Pakistan after a suicide bombing attack conducted by a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed several Indian soldiers on February 14.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 LIVE updates: 39.10% voting percentage till 1pm; PM Modi says poverty is his inspiration

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details