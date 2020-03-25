Prashant Kishor slams Nitish Kumar for inaction over stranded Bihar residents

Former Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Prashant Kishor criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for abandoning poor people from Bihar stuck in Delhi and other states during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

In a tweet, Kishor said that governments all over the world were trying to bring people back to home but Bihar residents were stranded because of him.

"Hundreds of poor people of Bihar in Delhi and other places are locked down, trapped because of Nitish Kumarji. When governments all over are helping their people, why is the Bihar government not helping these people or arranging some immediate relief?" Prashant Kishor tweeted.



#shameonNitishKumar https://t.co/Qw3nx16REO Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 25, 2020 Last week four trains left Mumbai-Pune region filled with people travelling back to Bihar. Yesterday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown, many day labourers are reportedly stranded in big cities, struggling to return to their home states. Dear @NitishKumar ji, Kindly communicate with Delhi Govt or @HMOIndia to make immediate arrangement for this innocent guy.

Likewise, setup a centralized helpline for all those who are stranded outside Bihar& liaise with respective govts to make arrangements for their stay & food. https://t.co/FWxrIoEvns Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 24, 2020

Kishor earlier today criticised Modi saying that the quarantine period could have been much shorter if he had taken steps earlier on.

India has reported more than 512 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 9 deaths.

