President Ram Nath Kovind says he pays Rs 2.75 lakh per month as taxes

President Kovind said, "If the president is the highest paid employee of the country, then he also pays taxes. I pay a tax of Rs 2.75 lakh a month. But people only talk about my Rs 5 lakh salary"

President Ram Nath Kovind has said he pays tax amounting Rs 2.75 lakh a month.

According to some television news channels, the president said this in Jhinjhak in Kanpur Dehat district on Friday.

Kovind embarked on a journey to Kanpur on a special Presidential train from the Safdarjung railway station in Delhi on June 25.

The train made two stop-overs at Jhinjhak and Rura of Kanpur Dehat, where the president interacted with his old acquaintances from his school days and the early days of his social service.

Addressing a gathering, Kovind said, "If the president is the highest paid employee of the country, then he also pays taxes. I pay a tax of Rs 2.75 lakh a month. But people only talk about my Rs 5 lakh salary."

