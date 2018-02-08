Bus services affected, institutions, offices shut as parties call for bandh in Andhra Pradesh

Common services were paralyzed in Andha Pradesh on Thursday as Opposition parties called for a state-wide bandh. Several people joined the bandh call as the members of Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), YSRCP, and smaller parties took to streets to protest against the "injustice" by the Centre government over its failure to protect the state's rights. As a result of the bandh, state-run bus services were suspended, business houses and educational institutions also remained shut. The police said no untoward incident was reported.

Opposition parties in the Upper House of Parliament also created ruckus after Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences YS Chowdary told the house FM would talk about the matter during the debate on the General Budget. TDP party workers also organised rallies in the state to tell people they are doing whatever they can to address the matter.

The Opposition said the BJP-led NDA government has failed to fulfill its promise to address all issues related to the AP Reorganization Act. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, tried to pacify the protesting members saying the government was working on an alternative mechanism to provide financial assistance.

"People and intellectuals irrespective of political affiliations should stand in solidarity with our parliamentarians, who have been fighting in Parliament for the state's rights," PTI quoted state TDP president and Energy Minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao as saying.

The Leader of Opposition, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, suspended his ongoing foot march against the centre for a day. Reports say Left workers protested in many parts of the state, including near the Road Transport Corporation depots; they were also joined by the YSR Congress workers in Kurnool, Guntur and Tirupati.

Earlier, during his speech in Parliament, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences YS Chowdary said: "On behalf of Government of India, I would like to mention here that this House is fully aware on how the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed so unscientifically and unreasonably, for which both the national parties are responsible....In last three and half years, our government could not implement certain commitments given on behalf of the Act. My suggestion, if government is willing,... is that there are some issues of special category status, bridging of resource gap and building of steel plant."

ZERO BUSINESS

Government offices and companies, including Visakhapatnam Port Trust, National Thermal Power Corp, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and Hindustan Shipyard among others, saw thin attendance. All the government as well as private schools remained closed. Some colleges even declared 'holiday', while others including suspended the classes for the day.

WHAT THE ACT SAYS



The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, received the President's assent on March 1, 2014. The Act deals with a host of issues like division of assets and liabilities of institutions between AP and Telangana and release of funds for Polavaram project and other schemes in Andhra Pradesh. The Bill requires Andhra Pradesh to initiate activities related to creation of successor states, including the apportionment of assets, liabilities, employees, contracts etc. between the two successor states.



With PTI inputs

