scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Pulwama attack anniversary: Who benefitted most from the attack, asks Rahul Gandhi

Flashback to the 2019 Pulwama attack: A year after the dastardly Pulwama attack shook the nation in 2019, here's a look at what exactly happened on that day in 2019 and how our politicians remember the attack today

Pulwama attack took place on February 14,2019 and claimed the lives of 40 CRPF Jawans Pulwama attack took place on February 14,2019 and claimed the lives of 40 CRPF Jawans

As the nation remembers martyrs on the first anniversary of the dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14, 2019, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government, saying the nation needed to ask some "straight questions" over who in the BJP was responsible for the security lapses.

Remembering the 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in the Pulwama attack, Rahul said alleged somebody in the BJP government could have possibly benefitted from the attack.

Other political leaders also paid homage to the martyrs. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot commemorated the Pulwama attack.

INC spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also took to his Twitter, saying the BJP had been shedding "fake tears" since the Pulwama attack happened.

Former CPI (M) MP from Calcutta and CPI (M) Politburo member Mohammad Salim said a memorial wasn't needed for reminding "us of our incompetence".

Union Minister for Defense Rajnath Singh said India would never forget the sacrifice of our martyrs. He said India as a nation was committed to continue the fight against terrorism.

On February 14, 2019, 40 CRPF jawans were killed after a suicide bomber attacked their convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway located in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was the worst and the most gruesome-ever terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir since the spiral of violence and extremism in 1989. The terrorist who took the responsibility for this attack belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad. The Pakistan-based terror outfit also made and shared a video clip of the suicide bomber. The terror outfit headed by Maulana Masood Azhar also carried out the Parliament attack in 2001 and also the attack on army camps in Uri in 2016.

Also read: A year since Pulwama: India pays homage to bravehearts; a look back at dastardly attack that shook India

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos