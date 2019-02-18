Pulwama Encounter: Mamata Banerjee lashes out at Modi govt for failing to prevent attack

Pulwama encounter: The two terrorists were killed, one of them the mastermind behind the Pulwama terror attack, in an encounter in the Pinglina area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Reiterating his commitment to take a stringent action against the Pakistan-based terror groups, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said time for talks with the neighbouring country was over, and that it's now time for "action". In a setback for the Indian security forces just three days after the attack on the CRPF convoy that left 44 jawans dead, four jawans, one of them a major rank officer, were also martyred in the encounter. As per information, a civilian has also been severely injured in the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists in the Pulwama encounter. Initially, some Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants opened fire on the security forces. A major gun battle broke out between security officials and the terrorists, leading to severe injuries to four jawans, who later succumbed to their injuries.

Meerut: Family of Sepoy Ajay Kumar in mourning, he lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama earlier today.

9:10pm: Taiwan condemns Pulwama terror attack

Srinagar: Earlier visuals from wreath laying ceremony of four Army personnel- Major VS Dhoundiyal, Havaldar Sheo Ram, Sepoy Ajay Kumar and Sepoy Hari Singh, who lost their lives in terrorist attack in Pulwama earlier today

8:50pm: Central Reserve Police Force Director General R R Bhatnagar has reportedly said that Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Kamra, alias Ghazi, who was killed by security forces during encounter in Pinglana, was a 'very important commander'. 'It's an achievement,' the DG was quoted as said.

#ArmyCdrNC and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of our brave officer and soldiers & offer deepest condolences to the families.

8:30pm: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said Navjot Sidhu has not been a soldier so he does not stand the sentiment of losing soldier.His comment came just days after his Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu called for dialogue with Pakistan even after the Pulwama terrorist attack.

8:20pm: Case registered against former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Shehla Rashid in Prem Nagar police station in Uttarakhand for allegedly spreading misinformation in a tweet about the condition of Kashmiri students in the state after the Pulwama attack. Case registered under sections 505, 153 and 504 of the IPC, ANI reported.

8:10pm: Advocate Vineet Dhanda has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a judicial inquiry into alleged lapses which led to Uri and Pulwama attacks, ANI reported. Petition also seeks stern legal action against those locals in Jammu and Kashmir who attack the armed forces in any form.

J&K: Earlier visuals from site of encounter between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama in which mastermind of terrorist attack at CRPF convoy in Pulwama on Feb 14 has also been killed. 3 terrorists were killed & 5 security personnel lost their lives in the encounter today

7.00 pm: Petition filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Vineet Dhanda seeking a judicial inquiry into alleged lapses which led to Uri and Pulwama attacks. Petition also seeks stern legal action against those locals in Jammu and Kashmir who attack the armed forces in any form.

6.12pm: 12 Sector Rashtriya Rifles Commander of the rank of Brigadier also injured in the Pulwama encounter: ANI.

5.44pm: Captain Vinayak Vijay and Lt Col Rahul Gupta were also injured in the encounter. Captain Vijay is stable, while Lt Col Gupta is in a critical condition.

5.30pm: Pulwama mastermind Abdul Rasheed Ghazi, a Pakistani national, was one of the closest and most trusted aide of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar. Ghazi was an Afghan war veteran and an IED specialist.

He had trained Pulwama bomber Adil Dar, who drove the explosives-laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy.

5.00pm: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police South Kashmir range, Amit Kumar, who was injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists earlier today, has been shifted to Army hospital. His condition is stated to be stable: ANI.

4.30pm: The Govt had inputs from intelligence agencies on Feb 8 that such attacks might happen before elections. Why no action was taken? Why 78 convoys were still allowed?...I also have intelligence reports that my phone is always taped, as you all know: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

4.00pm: Cricketer Mohd Shami donates money to the wives of Pulwama martyrs. "When we play for our country they stand at the borders protecting it. We stand with the families of our jawans, we will always be there for them," he added.

3.30pm: Two more security officials have been injured in the encounter in the Pinglina area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir; one more terrorist is reportedly still holed-up inside a house.

2:50pm: IPL chairman, Rajiv Shukla, has said that our position and policy are very clear. Unless the government gives a nod we will not play with Pakistan, ANI has report.

2:45pm: Situation improves in Jammu region. Administration announces 3-hour relaxation in curfew between 2 to 5pm in South Jammu city. However, relaxation not given in Digiana, Balicharana and few other areas.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar: Relaxation given in curfew between 2 pm to 5 pm at locations in South Jammu. Relaxation not given in Digiana, Balicharana & few other areas. Curfew was imposed in wake of #PulwamaAttack. #JammuAndKashmir.

2:40pm: Army Chief to brief Defence Minister on the ongoing security situation in the Kashmir valley including the Pulwama encounter today. Four personnel including one Army Major lost life in joint operations by security forces against suspected Jaish terrorists today.

2:35pm: Hesitating from taking actions against terrorists is also kind of encouraging terrorism, ANI quoted PM Modi as saying. Being a part of G20 countries, it's also important that we implement 11 point agenda of Hamburg Leaders Statement, he said. India and Argentina will issue a special declaration on terrorism today.

2.18pm: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) has said it would offer a two-bedroom house to each family of CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the terror attack at Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir, reports PTI. "In a modest gesture of our solidarity and support to the grief-stricken families, CREDAI proposes to offer them one house each (2BHK) in the area or city of their state," President of the apex realtor body, Jaxay Shah, said in a statement.

2.13pm: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu clarifies about his comments on the Pulwama terror attack: "I want to ask who released those involved in 1999 Kandahar incident? Who's responsibility is it? Our fight is against them. Why should a soldier die? Why can't there be a permanent solution?," reports ANI.

2.10pm: The Indian security forces have relaxed curfew in some parts of Jammu between 2pm and 5pm, reports Moneycontrol.

1.39pm: Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Prakash Singh Badal has said the Congress party should sack the party leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu for his comments on the Pulwama terror attack.

Parkash Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal in Chandigarh : Navjot Singh Sidhu should be suspended from the Congress party for his comments on Pakistan. In fact, a case should be registered against those who make anti-national statements.

1.20pm: The All India Cine Workers' Association bans all the Pakistani artists working in the film industry in India.

All India Cine Workers Association announce a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the film industry. #PulwamaAttack

1.18pm: Ripun Bora of the Congress says the BJP is responsible for the situation in Kashmir, and its poor diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

Ripun Bora, Congress: Ye (BJP) log banaya hai Pakistan, ye log Kashmir banaya hai. Abhi J&K ka jo haal hua hai, ye kisne kiya?Kashmir mein aatankwad ka itna ghatna chal raha hai,Govt kuch kar nahi paya. Ye log banaya hai J&K ka ye halat. Tum pehle Kashmir ko control karke dikhao.

12.42pm: Reports say one more militant is hiding inside the house in the same village; the security officials clearing the area amid protests from locals.

12.35pm: Mohammad Faisal, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, says the Pakistan government has called back the High Commissioner in India for consultations. India had recalled its ambassador to Pakistan last week.

We have called back our HIgh Commissioner in India for consultations. He left New Delhi this morning .

12.11pm: These are the latest visuals from the Pinglina area in Pulwama.

#WATCH Police in #Pulwama appeals to locals to leave the site of Pulwama encounter. Four 55 Rashtriya Rifles personnel have lost their lives & one injured and two terrorists neutralised in the ongoing operation. #JammuAndKashmir

#UPDATE on Pinglana, Pulwama encounter: One AK-47 & one pistol recovered. Identification of bodies of the two terrorists killed during encounter, yet to be confirmed. Search operation continues. #JammuAndKashmir

The Security forces have recovered AK-47 and pistols from the possession of the terrorists.

11.35am: Reports suggest the main mastermind behind the Pulwama terror attack on theCRPF convoy, Kamran alias Abdul Rasheed Ghazi, has been neutralised.

#JammuAndKashmir : Two terrorists have been killed during encounter between terrorists and security forces, in Pinglan area of Pulwama district. Operation still in progress.

11.10am: The security officials are suspecting one more militant might be holed up inside the house in the Pinglina area.

10.52am: The two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have been killed in the Pulwama encounter. These terrorists are believed to be the masterminds behind the Pulwama terror attack on the CRPF convoy.

10.40am: In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, a high-level meeting of all top officials is underway at the home ministry.

Delhi: Top officials arrive at Home Ministry for a high level meeting. #PulwamaTerroristAttack

10.30am: The cross-LoC bus service from Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir to Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has been suspended for today.

10.18am: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a nationwide trade bandh to express solidarity with the families of martyrs who lost their lives in Pulwama terrosist attacks. In a statement, CAIT has said that the commercial markets will remain closed and the traders would observe a 12-hour fast and take out a tribute march in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, J&K, etc today.

9.55am: The cross-LOC bus service from Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir to Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been suspended for today, ANI has reported.

9.43am: Pakistan violates ceasefire: Army officials say a major violation of ceasefire was reported in the Poonch sector on Sunday night.

9.35am: The areas where 2G, 3G and 4G services have snapped include: Pulwama, Baramula, Handwara,Srinagar, Kupwara,Anantnag, Kulgam,Sopore, Bandipora, Shopain, and Awantipora.

9.20am: The critically injured armyman identified as Sepoy Gulzar Mohd; he has been evacuated to the Army's 92 Base Hospital in Badamibagh, Srinagar.

9.18am: The armymen martyred in the encounter include Major DS Dondial, Head Constable Save Ram, Sepoy Ajay Kumar and Seooy Hari Singh.

9.13am: The Pinglina area in Pulwama has been cordoned off; internet services have also been shut in the entire area. Two Jaish militants are believed to be holed up in a house.

9.10am: The latest visuals from the encounter site in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Visuals: The 4 Army personnel including a Major, who were killed in action during encounter between terrorists and security forces, in Pinglan area of Pulwama district, belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles. #JammuAndKashmir

9.08am: The four Army personnel who were martyred in during the encounter between terrorists and security forces belong to 55 Rashtriya Rifles, reports ANI.

8.45am: Four Army personnel including a Major killed in the exchange of fire.

8.30am: An encounter is going on between security forces and the terrorists in the Pinglan area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

