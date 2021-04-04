Pvt offices to remain shut in Maharashtra; banking, insurance sectors exempted

Private offices, except in the banking and insurance sectors, will remain shut in Maharashtra from Monday night when strict restrictions come into force, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

He said employees of other private offices will be allowed to work from home.

Government offices will function at 50 per cent of their capacity and the rest of the employees will work from home, except the staffers of the essential services related to the pandemic management (who will have to report to work), the minister said.

The state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday to curb the huge surge in COVID-19 cases.

Apart from the weekend lockdown, strict restrictions will come into force from Monday 8 pm onwards under which shopping malls, bars, restaurants, small shops will be open only for take-aways and parcels.

Tope said saloons and beauty parlours will also remain closed in the state.

Public transport will remain functional with restrictions, and autorickshaws and cabs will operate with a limited number of passengers, he added.

Tope said violators will have to pay the fine of Rs 500.

