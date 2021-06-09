QS World University Rankings: IISc Bengaluru top research university

Three Indian institutes-Indian Institute of Science (IIsc), IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay made it to the top 200 universities of the world, according to the 18th edition of QS World University Rankings. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is the world's top research university whereas the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is a close second in the citations per faculty indicator according to the rankings for 2022. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) scored a perfect 100 for citations per faculty indicator in the QS analysis while IIT Delhi has secured a score of 70 out of 100 in this indicator.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is India's top ranked institute for the fourth consecutive year. The institute however fell four places to 177 from its rank of 172 in 2021. IIT Delhi became India's second-best university and ranked at 185, eight places above its rank of 193 in 2021.

Meanwhile, IIT Madras rose 20 places and now ranks at 255th whereas IIT Kharagpur fared at 280. IIT Guwahati, on the other hand, entered the global top 400 for the first time.

IIT Hyderabad saw its first-ever ranking in top 600 as it fared in the 591-600 rank band while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is placed in the 561-570 band.

Institutional teaching capacity continues to remain a big challenge for Indian universities. Twenty-three of 35 universities suffered declines whereas only six recorded improvements. No Indian university made it to the top 250 in the faculty-student ratio category.

Institutions and universities are evaluated on the basis of six indicators-academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

