Rafale deal verdict: Amit Shah says Rahul Gandhi should apologise for misleading the nation for political gains

Shortly after the Supreme Court dismissed pleas seeking probe into the Rafale deal for 36 fighter jets worth Rs 58,000 crore, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah took on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for levelling false allegations of corruption against the Narendra Modi government.

In a tweet, Shah said, "Truth always triumphs! Court's judgment on the Rafale deal exposes the campaign of misinformation spearheaded by Congress President for political gains. The court didn't find anything wrong with the process nor did it find any commercial favouritism in the deal. On the contrary, SC held that govt had no role in selecting offset partners & found no merit in the demand for a probe based on mere perception of individuals. It therefore raises obvious questions on the motive of those working to discredit the deal, which is important for India."

Shah said Rahul Gandhi should apologise to people of country and its soldiers for misleading the nation for political gains.

"We are ready for a discussion on Rafale deal in Parliament and challenge Congress to come and debate the issue on the floor. All thieves gathered to call 'chowkidar' a thief, but the country never believed it, " Shah said.

He asked the Congress chief to tell people why the previous UPA government could not seal a deal on buying Rafale aircraft between 2007-14 and questioned if it was because a "commission" on the transaction could not be finalised.

Shah noted that even the Supreme Court spoke about the need for India to buy modern aircraft.

"You (Congress government) harmed India's security interests," he said.

Shah alleged that scams of over Rs 12 lakh crore had taken place under the Congress-led UPA government.

"People of this country have not doubted even for a moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi's integrity," he said.

Asked if the issue of alleged corruption in the Rafale deal raised repeatedly by Gandhi in his campaign during the five state polls impacted the BJP's showing, Shah said the matter was not about political benefits and losses but national security and the morale of armed forces.

The BJP has suffered a defeat in the elections, losing power in all three states it ruled.

The BJP president, however, declined to comment on the reasons behind his party's defeat, saying he would do so later and wanted the focus to be on his comments on the Supreme Court judgement on the Rafale deal.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ruled out an investigation into the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets worth Rs 58,000 crore.

The government had come under fire from the opposition Congress and other parties for allegation of corruption over the pricing details of the Rafale deal. Opposition parties had raised the issue of corruption in Rafale deal on a war footing in the recently held state elections of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana.

The apex court said there was no reason to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar Rafale deal. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said there has been a necessity of fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without these jets.

