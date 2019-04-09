Lok Sabha election 2019: 'Scared of debating me on corruption?' Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has yet again challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to debate with him on the issue of corruption ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Gandhi in a tweet asked PM Modi to debate with him on the issues of Rafale, Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Amit Shah and Demonetisation.

The Congress President tweeted, "Dear PM, Scared of debating me on corruption? I can make it easier for you. Let's go open book, so you can prepare: 1. RAFALE+Anil Ambani 2. Nirav Modi 3. Amit Shah+Demonetisation, #Scared2Debate."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday had dared PM Modi to a debate on the issue of corruption on Rafale deal.

Gandhi shared a clip of Modi's interview to a TV channel on Twitter in which the prime minister is seen asking the reporter if she believed the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

"You can run Mr Modi but you can't hide. Your karma is about to catch up with you. The country can hear it in your voice," Gandhi tweeted.

"Truth is a powerful thing. I challenge you to a debate on corruption," he said.

Gandhi had first challenged Modi for a debate on national security, corruption and foreign policy on April 2 while addressing a gathering at Congress' manifesto release event at the party headquarters here.

The opposition party has repeatedly criticised the new Rafale deal signed by the Modi government, claiming it is costlier than the one negotiated by the UPA.

The Congress has also accused Modi of helping Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani make a profit of Rs 30,000 crore by favouring him as the offset partner in the deal.

The government has denied any wrongdoing in the fighter jet agreement. Ambani has also strongly rejected all allegations.

