Ratul Puri bank fraud case: ED files chargesheet against MP CM Kamal Nath's nephew

The Enforcement Directorate Thursday filed a chargesheet against Ratul Puri before a Delhi court. The agency filed the record against Puri who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in a money laundering case pertaining to a bank loan scam.

The ED submitted the chargesheet against Puri and Moser Baer company before Special Judge Sanjay Garg who will consider the matter later on Thursday. Puri was arrested by ED on August 20.

The enforcement agency had alleged that two group companies of Moser Baer were used to "route and divert funds" in a Rs 355 crore loan fraud at Central Bank of India.

The court had earlier extended his judicial custody till October 17. Puri is also in judicial custody in another money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

In the chopper scam, the Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed Puri's anticipatory bail plea, saying his custodial interrogation was "required for an effective investigation".

Puri was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the bank fraud case after he appeared before the central probe agency in the chopper scam.

The latest PMLA case, filed by the ED, emerged from a CBI FIR of August 17, where Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Nath's sister) and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.

The bank had claimed that the company and its directors forged and fabricated documents to induce the Central Bank of India to release funds.

The Puri family, other individuals like Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma were booked by the CBI for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption.

Ratul Puri was booked in this case in his capacity as executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), a firm promoted by his father Deepak Puri.

The company manufactured optical storage media like compact discs, DVDs, solid state storage devices.

Ratul Puri is facing criminal investigation by three main central probe agencies, ED, CBI and the Income Tax department.

(With PTI Inputs)