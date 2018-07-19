RBI to issue new Rs 100 note with special Gujarat connection!

After giving Rs 500, Rs 50 denomination notes a makeover, the Reserve Bank of India has come up with an all-new Rs 100 denomination notes. The hundred rupee note will come in lavender colour and bear a motif of "RANI KI VAV" on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage.

The colour of the thread in the new 100 rupee note changes from green to blue when the note is tilted. It also bears Swachh Bharat logo with sloganon the reverse.

Rani Ki Vav is an intricately constructed stepwell situated in the town of Patan in Gujarat. It is located on the banks of Saraswati River. The stepwell was built as a memorial to an 11th-century king Bhima. It was added to the list of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites on 22 June 2014.

Rani Ki Vav was built in the complex Maru-Gurjara architectural style with an inverted temple and seven levels of stairs and holds more than 500 principal sculptures.

The dimension of the banknote will be 66 mm and 142 mm. It will come with signature of RBI Governor Urjit R Patel.

The existing Rs 100 note, which comes in green colour, carries an image of Mount Kanchenjunga. The Himalayan mountain is the third highest peak in the world.

Hot on the heels of the demonetisation in November 2016, the RBI had issued face lifted Rs 500 notes along with the Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes. With the introduction of the bright pink Rs 2,000 banknote came news that the RBI officials were planning to redesign all existing currency notes gradually. Since then, we have seen the introduction of banknotes in florescent blue and bright yellow, and chocolate brown colour. The central bank has re-designed Rs 10, Rs 50 note and issued Rs 200 denomination currency notes.