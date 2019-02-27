Return Wing Commander Abhinandan safely and immediately, India tells Pakistan High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah

India registered a strong-worded objection to Pakistan's unwarranted advances into Indian airspace before the latter's Acting High Commissioner, Syed Haider Shah. Talking to Shah, Ministry of External Affairs also raised the issue of Pakistan apprehending a pilot of the Indian Air Force. The External Affairs Minsiry had summoned Shah to South Block after Pakistan Air Force's fighter jets violated Indian air space several times on Wednesday.

In a briefing earlier today, the MEA had stated that Pakistan Air Force aircraft had targeted crucial military installations on the Indian side. This is in contrast to the non-military operation conducted by Indian Air Force against terrorist launch pads in Pakistani territory on Tuesday, the External Affairs Ministry told Shah according to ANI.

This morning, F-16 jets from Pakistan entered Indian air space and dropped payload with the intention to hit military posts and installation. The attempts were foiled and one Pakistani F-16 jet was downed. However, Pakistan's jets lured one MiG21 jet into an ambush and captured its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan after bringing down his plane which fell into Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

MEA later confirmed that Wing Commander Abhinandan had taken off this morning but his plane was destroyed and he is missing in action. "Pakistan claims he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said

Pakistan earlier claimed to have two Indian pilots in its custody, but later revealed that it only has one.

Moreover, videos coming from PoK the shows locals injuring the IAF pilot and him being taken away by Pakistani soldiers while being blindfolded, his face covered in blood. India told off Shah for this the vulgar display of the injured IAF personnel, calling it a violation of all norms of the International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.

The MEA has made it clear to Pakistan via Shah that it will be well-advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian pilot, ANI reported. India also said that it expects safe and immediate return of its aviator.

Indian Air Force had scrambled Mirage 2000 fighter jets, with support from MiG and Sukhoi aircraft, in the early hours of Tuesday to drop 1000kg laser-guided bombs on terrorist training camps in Balakot town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. While Pakistan army had denied any loss of life and property in the raid by IAF jets, it had warned that there will be retaliation.

