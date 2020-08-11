Russia launches first coronavirus vaccine; Vladimir Putin's daughter gets vaccine shot

Russia has launched its first coronavirus vaccine. Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter has received a shot of the vaccine developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry.

According to a report in Reuters, the President has asked Health Minister Mikhail Murashko to keep him updated about the vaccine. He added that he is confident that the coronavirus vaccine works "quite effectively" and "forms a stable immunity".

"This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered," he said during a televised video conference call with government ministers.

Vladimir Putin also thanked everyone who worked on the first coronavirus vaccine and said that it is a "very important step for the world".

Russia had stated earlier that mass vaccinations could begin by October. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had stated that member of "risk groups", including medical workers would be the first to administer the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Association of Clinical Trials Organizations in Russia sent a letter to Murashko on Monday stating that allowing civilian use of a potential coronavirus vaccine before trials are complete could put people at risk.

However, supporting the Russian vaccine breakthrough is Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte who said that he would volunteer to take the first shot of vaccine. "When the vaccine arrives, I will have myself injected in public. Experiment on me first, that's fine with me," he had said.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: What is COVAX Facility and why does WHO want countries to join it?

Also read: India should have coronavirus vaccine by December, says Adar Poonawalla