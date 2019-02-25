SSC JE 2019 recruitment: Today last day to apply online; check details here

SSC JE 2019 recruitment: Today is the last date to apply online for various Junior Engineer posts across departments in the country. The recruitment is being spearheaded by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who have not applied so far can do so today through the official SSC website. However, the application must be completed before 5:00 pm today.

The recruitment was started in January 1 and will end today, February 25. The first paper of SSC JE 2019 recruitment exam will be conducted from March 23 to 27, 2019 and the second round will be on 29 December. The exam is conducted for the posts of Junior Engineer for Electrical, Civil, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying departments as well as on a contract basis across the country.

The age limit of candidates for most of these roles is from 30-32 years of age. However, Quantity Surveying and Contracts Junior Engineers applying for Military Engineer Service must be maximum 27 years of age.

Also read: ICSI Result 2019: CS Professional, CS Executive result announced; here's how to check on icsi.edu

As for the examination fee, General and OBC category candidates must pay Rs 100, while there is no fee for women, SC, ST, PH, and ex-servicemen. The fee can be paid online or offline though SBI challans.

Here's how to apply for the SSC JE 2019 recruitment:

Log on to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on 'online application process' on the homepage

Enter all the necessary details in the application form

Upload all the relevant documents and pay the fee

Click on submit

Take a printout for future reference

Also read: PM Modi to unveil 800-kg 'Astounding Bhagavad Gita'; world's largest sacred book