Sushma Swaraj death: India mourns the demise of 'People's Minister'

Sushma Swaraj death: In her last tweet, she had thanked PM Modi for revoking Article 370 and said that she was waiting for this her entire life.

Sushma Swaraj death: Nation mourns the death of India's People's Minister

Sushma Swaraj death: Sushma Swaraj, astute politician and one of India's most popular leaders, passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Following the news of her death, politicians, actors, sportsmen, business leaders and other eminent personalities took to Twitter to pay their tributes.

Sushma Swaraj's health had deteriorated in recent months. She decided to discontinue as India's External Affairs minister in the new Modi cabinet over health issues. Sushma Swaraj was known for being an easily accessible and approachable minister. She was frequently found helping Indians stranded abroad due to passport and visa issues. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called her the People's Minister in his tribute.

She had 13.1 million followers on Twitter but was following nobody. In the last tweet she posted -- hours before her untimely death -- she congratulated PM Modi for revocation of Article 370. "Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said. At the time of publishing, the tweet had 229.5k likes and 54.7k retweets.

As the EAM, Swaraj played a key role in resolving the Doklam standoff with China in 2017. She had also played a key role in India approaching the International Court of Justice to challenge a Pakistani military court's death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Swaraj was external affairs minister from 2014 to 2019, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014, and minister for information and broadcasting in Vajpayee government from 2000-2003. She also served as the Chief Minister of Delhi in 1998.

Here's what leaders and personalities are saying on the minister's death:

