Sushma Swaraj death: India mourns the demise of 'People's Minister'

Sushma Swaraj death: Sushma Swaraj, astute politician and one of India's most popular leaders, passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Following the news of her death, politicians, actors, sportsmen, business leaders and other eminent personalities took to Twitter to pay their tributes.

Sushma Swaraj's health had deteriorated in recent months. She decided to discontinue as India's External Affairs minister in the new Modi cabinet over health issues. Sushma Swaraj was known for being an easily accessible and approachable minister. She was frequently found helping Indians stranded abroad due to passport and visa issues. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called her the People's Minister in his tribute.

She had 13.1 million followers on Twitter but was following nobody. In the last tweet she posted -- hours before her untimely death -- she congratulated PM Modi for revocation of Article 370. "Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said. At the time of publishing, the tweet had 229.5k likes and 54.7k retweets.

As the EAM, Swaraj played a key role in resolving the Doklam standoff with China in 2017. She had also played a key role in India approaching the International Court of Justice to challenge a Pakistani military court's death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Swaraj was external affairs minister from 2014 to 2019, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014, and minister for information and broadcasting in Vajpayee government from 2000-2003. She also served as the Chief Minister of Delhi in 1998.

Here's what leaders and personalities are saying on the minister's death:

Sushma Ji's demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage & integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India #PresidentKovind - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 6, 2019

, , - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 6, 2019

Sushmaji rose through the ranks to become the External Affairs Minister of India. During her tenure as the Foreign Affairs Minister she introduced a new sensitivity and sensibility in the functioning of the MEA. She was known as the People's Minister. - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 6, 2019

Shocked at the untimely demise of Smt. @SushmaSwaraj. Paid my respects and expressed my condolences to her family. Her speeches in the Parliament, full of substance and firepower, motivated several of us. Sharing a photo from the 2014 swearing in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/in8y5k0OwO - Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 6, 2019

I have an axe to grind with you Didi . You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us. - Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 6, 2019

Twenty three years ago in #AtalBehariBajpayee first cabinet we were sworn in together. Her brilliant smile was #sushmaswaraj identity.Sadly we can only cry,because she won't smile again We will always,always miss you pic.twitter.com/upCmZrNFNs - Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 6, 2019

I'm shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the Foreign Ministry even more so. - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 6, 2019

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji's sudden demise. A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly. - Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 6, 2019

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing away of stalwart leader Smt.#SushmaSwaraj! The nation will miss her effervescence, warmth and unmissable receptiveness as a leader! - Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 6, 2019

RIP Mother India...You carry with you the affection of over a billion people. https://t.co/xyJjEBzcJA - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2019

Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/c3RTBJxgXe - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2019

Shocked at the passing away of my dear Sushma Swaraj Ji. Had the honour of working as the brand ambassador of the 'girl child' campaign under her able guidance and will cherish my personal relationship with her forever. R.I.P. ma'am. - Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 6, 2019

I had the good fortune of meeting #sushmaswaraj ji (Minister I&B) in 2001 when she visited #RamojiFilmCity where @geneliad & me were shooting for our debut film #TujheMeriKasam-she blessed us & wished us success, as newcomers it energised & encouraged us-ThkYou for your grace mam - Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj has passed away.Inspite of political differences we had an extremely cordial relationship. I was 1 of her Navratans as she called us during her I and B ministership and she gave industry status to film. Articulate sharp and accessible. RIP - Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened...#SushmaSwaraj ji is and will always be remembered as one of the most respected and beloved leaders of our country. Her speeches in parliament, her empathy, her spirit, her kindness... what a remarkable and amazing human being. #RIPSushmaSwarajJi pic.twitter.com/kADsCOq6j8 - Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 6, 2019

Deeply grieved to hear the demise of Smt #SushmaSawraj ji. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her departed soul Rest In Peace. #RIPSushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/HimMMoFjGH - Mary Kom (@MangteC) August 7, 2019

My family & I are in complete shock to learn the tragic news of dear Sushma ji's sudden demise. She was a motherly figure for all of us; an extremely respected stateswoman; exceptional orator & a very loving, caring & warm soul. Will miss her dearly.#sushmaswaraj#RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/bJCyKLeIa0 - Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 6, 2019

Also read: Sushma Swaraj pases away Live Updates: Leaders across the world pay tributes; last rites to be held at 3 PM

Also read: Sushma Swaraj passes away: 'Personal loss; source of inspiration to millions,' says PM Modi in heartfelt tribute