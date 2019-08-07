Sushma Swaraj funeral Live updates: PM Modi, top brass bid final goodbye as veteran leader cremated with state honours

Sushma Swaraj funeral Live updates: Former External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday was cremated with state honours at Lodhi crematorium. Swaraj was a given 21 gun-salute performed by the firing of cannons or artillery as a military honor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders from across party lines bid final goodbye to Swaraj. Her daughter Bansuri performed her last rites in a departure from tradition. Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after she suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night. Sushma Swaraj was admitted to the hospital around 10.15 PM, from where she was taken to the emergency ward. Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, PM Modi said Swaraj's demise was a "personal loss" for him. "She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour," he said.

5.35 pm: Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe expresses sorrow at the demise of Sushma Swaraj

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condoled the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, saying that her efforts to achieve regional policy objectives made a lasting impression among the Lankan public. In a condolence message sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "I have always known Mrs Swaraj as a true friend of Sri Lanka, a neighbour and a relative of Sri Lanka who held a pleasing personality."

5.04 pm: Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to Indiacondoles Sushma Swaraj's demise

"I'm deeply saddened to learn of the sudden demise of SushmaSwaraj, Former EAM of India. On behalf of the Govt&people of Japan, I wouldlike to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family & people ofIndia," said Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to India.

Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to India: I'm deeply saddened to learn of the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj, Former EAM of India. On behalf of the Govt&people of Japan, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family&people of India.

4.47 pm: PM Modi, President Kovind leave Lodhi crematorium after final goodbye to Sushma Swaraj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu, senior BJP leader LK Advani, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh & others leave from Lodhi Crematorium.

4.33 pm: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj gets 21 gun-salute.

4.25 pm: Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj saying that it is an "irreparable loss" for Indian politics.

4.20 pm: Sonia Gandhi writes condolence letter to Sushma Swaraj's family

Sonia Gandhi in her condolence letter to Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal said she share a warm personal relationship with the veteran leader for many years. "I am shocked and deeply saddened at the sudden passing away of your beloved wife Smt Sushma Swaraj," the Congress parliamentary party leader said. "Sushma Swaraj was a lady of extraordinary gifts, her courage, determination, dedication and ability manifest in every position she held." "Above all, it was her warm personal qualities that brought a special lustre to her years in public and political life," Sonia Gandhi added.

4.00 pm: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad reach Lodhi crematorium for the last rites of Sushma Swaraj.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay at Lodhi crematorium.

3.55 pm: Traffic restrictions are imposed near Lodhi road as former External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains reach the cremation ground. Traffic on Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, near Neela Gumbad, Moolchand Flyover, Defence Colony Flyover, Lodhi Road Flyover and on adjoining roads will be affected from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

3.35 pm: Union ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad shoulder Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains.

Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal & other BJP leaders give shoulder to mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj as they are being taken from BJP headquarters to Lodhi crematorium in Delhi.

3.30 pm: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri break down the the veteran leader's funeral, pay salute as state honours are accorded to her.

3.20 pm: Top BJP leaders join Sushma Swaraj's final journey

Top BJP brass comprising Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other top party leaders joined Sushma Swaraj's final journey.

3.00 pm: "I offer my prayers and my condolences at this difficult time. Sushma Swaraj enjoyed immense respect for her compassionate concern for people&her friendly demeanour. In devoting herself to service of others, she led a very meaningful life," said The Dalai Lama.

2.58 pm: Sushma Swaraj is wrapped in the Tricolour

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj wrapped in tricolour at BJP headquarters in Delhi

2.56 pm: Bansuri and Swaraj Kaushal salute as Swaraj is accorded state honours

Bansuri Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal, daughter and husband of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, pay salute as state honours are accorded to her

2.50 pm: Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, owner of MDH spice company, gets emotional while paying tribute

Delhi: Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH spice company, gets emotional after paying tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

2.46 pm: "SushmaSwaraj was a steadfast advocate for her compatriots. As External Affairs Minister, she was a key partner in strengthening US-India bilateral relationship, most prominently during the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in September 2018," said US Embassy in India.

2.45 pm: Sushma Swaraj was greatly respected: US Embassy

US Embassy in Delhi: Today, the US Mission to India mourns the passing of Sushma Swaraj. Minister Swaraj was greatly respected & viewed as an outstanding representative of the Indian people, both at home and abroad.

2.40 pm: Traffic near Lodhi Road to be affected due to Swaraj's cremation

Traffic will be affected near Lodhi Road due to cremation of former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, police said on Wednesday. Traffic on Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, near Neela Gumbad, Moolchand Flyover, Defence Colony Flyover, Lodhi Road Flyover and on adjoining roads will be affected from 2 pm to 5:30 pm, a senior police officer said.

2.27 pm: BJP leader Jaya Prada remembers Sushma Swaraj, says the country has lost a great leader

"We called her 'didi' & today she is no more with us. She was a mother, a sister, a huge politician & a great orator as well. She did a lot for the country, especially for the poor. We have lost a great, honest & a remarkable leader," said BJP leader Jaya Prada.

Jaya Prada, BJP: We called her 'didi' & today she is no more with us. She was a mother, a sister, a huge politician & a great orator as well. She did a lot for the country, especially for the poor. We have lost a great, honest & a remarkable leader.

2.15 pm: BJP workers, admirers gather in large numbers at party office

BJP workers and mourners on Wednesday gathered in large numbers at the party headquarters on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Sushma Swaraj, veteran leader, former external affairs minister and also "didi" to many of them. Some cried inconsolably and others fought back their tears as top party leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, covered Swaraj's body with the national flag and paid their tributes. Crowds chanted "Jab tak suraj chand rahega didi tera naam rahega" (Her name will endure till as long as the Sun and the Moon), bidding her goodbye after the hearse carrying her left her home.

2.10 pm: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister pays tribute to SushmaSwaraj at party headquarters in Delhi.

Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister pays tribute to former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj at party headquarters.

1.50 pm: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu pays homageto Swaraj; says he would miss her on

Describing former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as an epitome of grace and grit, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said in her untimely demise, the nation has lost an able administrator, an effective parliamentarian and a true voice of the people. The Upper House paid glowing tributes to the senior BJP leader, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 67. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House. When the House met for the day, Chairman Naidu read out an obituary reference on passing away of the senior leader and said she was "grace, grit, affection, amiability and ability personified".

1.35 pm: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj, says she was an icon of women empowerment

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to condole the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji. May her soul rest in peace. She was an icon of women empowerment and the one who cared for citizens from all corners of the world," he said.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji. May her soul rest in peace. She was an icon of women empowerment and the one who cared for citizens from all corners of the world. - Sachin Tendulkar

1.20 pm: BJP President Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda pay tribute to former external affairs minister SushmaSwaraj at party headquarters

BJP President Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj at party headquarters

1.15 pm: Indian girl Geeta who was brought back from Pakistan in 2015 when late Sushma Swaraj was External Affairs Minister, pays tribute to the veteran leader.

Indore: Geeta, the Indian girl who was brought back from Pakistan in 2015 when late Sushma Swaraj was External Affairs Minister, pays tribute.

1.10 pm: Sushma Swaraj death: Former External Affairs minister to be cremated at Lodhi crematorium with full state honours

Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains will be kept at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters for three hours today, August 7 to let people pay tribute the astute politician. Her mortal remains will be kept at BJP headquarters from 12 pm to 3 pm. Her last rites will be performed at Lodhi crematorium, said BJP working president JP Nadda.

1.07 pm: Sushma Swaraj's top achievements: From student leader in 1970 to Foreign Minister in 2014

BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj, who notched up several firsts in a political career spanning four decades, passed away on Tuesday night after suffering cardiac arrest. The list includes being the country's youngest-ever Cabinet Minister, the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson for any national political party.

1.01 pm: Sushma Swaraj did not follow BJP, PM Modi on Twitter; in fact, she followed nobody

Former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj who died at AIIMS, Delhi, on Tuesday, had over 13 million followers on Twitter, including her party BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, but followed none. The charismatic leader, who was always active on Twitter, used the platform to address issues faced by Indians across the world in real-time.Her unique style has even encouraged her predecessor Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to emulate her approach as India's current foreign minister.

12.56 pm: Mortal remains of former External Affairs Minister SushmaSwaraj being moved to BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Delhi: Mortal remains of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj being taken to BJP headquarters

12.45 pm: China condoles former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj's death.

"Sad to learn about the passing away of Smt SushmaSwaraj, former Minister of External Affairs of India. Appreciate her contributions to China-India relations. Express my deep condolences to her family," said Sun Weidong, Chinese envoy to India.

12.15 pm: Former PM HD Deve Gowda writes to Sushma Swaraj's husband, expresses grief over her demise.

In a letter to Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal, former PM HD Deve Gowda paid homage to the prolific orator, excellent administrator and an exceptional Parliamentarian.

Former PM&JDS leader HD Deve Gowda writes to Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late former Union Min, Sushma Swaraj: My heartfelt condolences to the family. I pray the Almighty to give your benign self, all the family members, followers&well-wishers the strength to overcome this tragedy

12.07 pm: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh condoles Sushma Swaraj's demise.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has condoled the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, describing her as a great parliamentarian and an exceptionally talented minister. "I was shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. I have fond memories of my association with her when she was Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. She was a leader of high esteem who was highly respected by everybody irrespective of party-lines. She was a great Parliamentarian and exceptionally talented Minister of the Union Government. We have lost a respected and dedicated leader," Manmohan Singh said in his condolence message.

11.59 am: Uttarakhand govt declares state mourning for Sushma Swaraj.

"It's a huge loss for the nation. We have declared state mourning today," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told ANI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat: Extremely sad over the sudden demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. It's a huge loss for the nation. I pay tributes. We have declared state mourning today.

11.50 am: FICCI grieves the sad demise of Ms Sushma Swaraj .

FICCI grieves the sad demise of former external affairs minister and a towering leader in Indian politics, Ms Sushma Swaraj.

"India has lost a great parliamentarian, people's minister, and exemplary leader. Our condolences. FICCI and Indian Industry saddened by the passing away of a friend and supporter of industry," said Mr Sandip Somany, President, FICCI.

Sushma ji devoted her whole life to public service and scripted a glorious chapter in Indian politics. She was a remarkable leader who earned respect across the board and was a source of inspiration not only for her own party colleagues, but also for others.

11.43 am: Difficult to fill space left by Sushma Swaraj: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik express grief over Swaraj's demise, says Difficult to fill space left by the veteran leader.

"Express grief over the sudden demise of former Union Minister and veteran political leader Sushma Swaraj. It's difficult to fill the space left by her. I pray for peace to departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in their hour of grief," J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said.

Jammu&Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik: Express grief over the sudden demise of former Union Minister & veteran political leader Sushma Swaraj. It's difficult to fill the space left by her. I pray for peace to departed soul & strength to the bereaved family in their hour of grief

11.40 am: Senior BJP leader LK Advani, daughter Pratibha Advani pay homage to Swaraj.

Senior BJP leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha Advani break down as they meet Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal and her daughter Bansuri.

11.34 am: Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa paid last respects to former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi, today.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa paid last respects to former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi, today.

11.25 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoles Swaraj's death.

Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoled her death, saying the country has lost a great leader. "India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace," Kejriwal tweeted.

India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace. - Arvind Kejriwal

11.20 am: Delhi government on Wednesday declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday. "Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji - Manish Sisodia

11.03 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader SushmaSwaraj.

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.

10.59 am: Haryana Government declares 2-day State mourning in honour of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister SushmaSwaraj.

Haryana Government will observe a 2-day State mourning in honour of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

10.55 am: Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader SushmaSwaraj.

Delhi: Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj.

10.50 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses media outside Sushma Swaraj's residence.

10.44 am: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader SushmaSwaraj.

Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.

10.41 am: Russian ambassador to India pays homage to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Nikolay R Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India, said, "With a feeling of deep sorrow, we came to know about premature passing away of Sushma Swaraj. Please accept my deepest condolences on this irreparable loss of your predecessor, India's outstanding politician and diplomat. "She was known in Russia as steadfast defender and promoter of India's international interests and its global power reputation. She was a sincere friend of Russia, contributing to strengthening our privileged strategic partnership. She'll always dwell in our hearts. May her soul rest in peace," he added.

Nikolay R Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India: With a feeling of deep sorrow we came to know about premature passing away of Sushma Swaraj. Please accept my deepest condolences on this irreparable loss of your predecessor, India's outstanding politician and diplomat.

10.35 am: Congress leader Rajeev Shukla has reached Sushma Swaraj's residence to pay last respects.

10.31 am: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.

Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.

10.25 am: Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh has reached Sushma Swaraj's residence to pay last respects.

10.20 AM: LK Advani consoles family members of Swaraj