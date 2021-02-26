Tandav controversy: Allahabad HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Amazon Prime Video India head

A single-judge bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Amazon Prime Video India head Aparna Purohit in a case related to web series 'Tandav'.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed an FIR against Purohit for promoting enmity between different groups, defiling place of worship, hurting religious sentiments, among others.

In his order, Justice Siddharth said the word 'Tandav' can be offensive to a majority of people in the country as it is associated with a particular act assigned to Lord Shiva.

"The sentiments of majority community have been hurt by display of the characters of their faith in disrespectful manner and on the other hand, an attempt has been made to widen the gap between the higher castes and the scheduled castes, when the object of the State is to bridge the gap between the different castes and communities," Bar and Bench quoted the court as saying.

The scenes in the series intentionally used "the names of Hindu Gods and sage to convey an insidious message."

The court also mentioned the case of comedian Munawar Faruqui who recently got bail from Supreme Court.

"Things are worsening as is evident from the fact that an obscure stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui, from Gujarat made comments on Hindu God and Godesses in a new year show at Indore and gained undue publicity on being arrested in a case. The Apex Court has granted him relief recently after the same being denied by the High Court."

