Tata Group's investment in Odisha to soon cross Rs 1 lakh crore: N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons announced an additional investment of Rs 25,000 crore in Tata Steel's Kalinganagar plant in Odisha, taking the total investment of the group in the state to over Rs 100,000 crore. The company has already made investments worth Rs 75,000 crore in the state so far. Chandrasekaran was speaking at the Make in Odisha Conclave 2018 in Bhubaneswar.

He pointed out that the Tata Group's association with Odisha has been so long that it goes back to over 100 years. Tata Steel was given its first iron ore lease by Maharaja of Mayurbhanj in the early part of 20th century. Since then, the group has significantly expanded into the state.

Tata Motors has thirty service stations and a strong dealer network. Tata Power has power generation units in Odisha. IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has 5000 professionals and the second phase of expansion will take it to 12,000 professionals. Retail companies like Titan, Croma or Westside are also present in the state.

From a corporate social responsibility (CSR) angle, he said that they have a lot of work going on in healthcare, education, sports and other community engagements. There is a multi-specialty hospital in Kalinganagar already operational. He announced a new 500-bed multi-specialty hospital to be launched in Gopalpur soon.