'Times like these bring friends closer, we shall win together': PM Modi to Trump on hydroxychloroquine supply

Coronavirus Outbreak: Hours after US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supplying hydroxychloroquine to the United States, the PM has appreciated the gesture, saying "times like these bring friends closer".

The Prime Minister said India would do everything possible to help humanity against the coronavirus pandemic, which has already claimed over 88,000 lives across the world. "We shall win together," Modi added.

Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever.



India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19.



We shall win this together. https://t.co/0U2xsZNexE Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020

PM Modi's response came after Trump, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said "extraordinary times" required even closer cooperation between friends. He thanked India and Indians for releasing hydroxychloroquine to the US. "Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" Trump tweeted.

The Indian government said on Tuesday it would allow some exports of hydroxychloroquine after Trump urged New Delhi to release supplies of the drug seen as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

US deaths due to coronavirus topped 14,600 on Wednesday, the second highest in the world behind Italy.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus in India rose to 166 and the number of cases to 5,734 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,095, as many as 472 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

