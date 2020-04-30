Breaking News April 30: Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin tests positive for coronavirus

10.41 PM: Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin diagnosed with coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has told President Vladimir Putin that he has been diagnosed with novel coronavirus. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will serve as acting prime minister in his absence.

8.33 PM: Elections rquested in Maharashtra legislative council

In a major relief to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, elections have been requested in the legslative council of the state. This will allow Thackeray to become a member of state legislature.

7.46 PM: Sending back migrants in buses not feasible, states tell Centre

In response to a home ministry order asking states to ferry back migrant labourers in buses, states have called the move infeasible. The labourers who work far away from their homes will have to travel across many states, which is impractical.

6.47 PM: Reliance Industries FY20 profit grows 0.1% to Rs 39,880 crore

Reliance Industries reported consolidated net profit for financial year 2019-20 at Rs 39,880 crore, 0.1 per cent higher than the year ago period. Consolidated revenue for last fiscal stood at Rs 6.59 lakh crore.

5.52 PM: Rishi Kapoor funeral: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan attend last rites

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor cremated in Mumbai. He passed away earlier today after a long battle with cancer. Actors Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan were present during Rishi Kapoor's funeral.

5.33 PM: Index of Eight Core Industries

Index of Eight Core Industries declines by 6.5 per cent in March 2020 as compared to the year ago period. Its cumulative growth during April to March, 2019-20 was 0.6 per cent.

5.15 PM: Tech Mahindra result: FY20 profit at Rs 4,033 crore

Tech Mahindra reported consolidated net profit for the year ended March 31, 2020 at Rs 4,033 crore. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 803.9 crore. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY20, which will be paid by August 7, 2020, if approved.

3.40 PM: RIL ANNOUNCES PAY CUTS

Ahead of its first quarterly results, RIL has announced up to 10 per cent salary cuts for some of its employees working in hydrocarbon division in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company's board of directors will also forgo 30-50 per cent of their salary. MD and Chairman Mukesh Ambani will forgo his entire compensation, says a letter signed by Reliance Industries Executive Director Hital R Meswani.

3.23 PM: Rishi Kapoor funeral to be held in evening

The veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's last rites will be held at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai's Marine lines today evening.

2.57 PM: Bollywood industry shocked over legendary actor's death

Rishi Kapoor's death has shocked the entire Hindi film fraternity that was just grappling with the loss of another legendary actor, Irrfan Khan, who passed away on Wednesday.

11.26 AM: Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji: PM Modi

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

