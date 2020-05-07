Breaking News Live: Helpline launched for Vizag gas leak victims; shocked by accident, says South Korean envoy

3.30 PM: Helpline number launched

Andhra Pradesh government, on Thursday, released helpline numbers after a major gas leak at a chemical factory in Vizag (also known as Visakhapatnam) killed at least eleven people.

3.00 PM: What is chemical that leaked

The chemical that leaked from the LG Chem plant in Vizag on Thursday is styrene. The chemical is a colourless derivative of benzene, another chemical, used to make latex, synthetic rubber and polystyrene resins.

2.40 PM: Shocked by accident: South Korean envoy

Since LG Chem is a South Korean company, South Korea's Ambassador to India, Shin Bong-kil, issued a statement, saying he was shocked and saddened by the news of the accident. Calling it an "unfortunate incident", he expressed deepest condolences to those affected. "We pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been taken ill," he added.

1.40 PM: LG Chem response on gas leak

In its first response after a major gas leak in its plant in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, LG Chem has said the gas leak situation is now under control and it was exploring "all ways to provide speedy treatment" for victims. The company said it was probing the exact cause of the leak and deaths.

1.20 PM: What caused gas leak?

The gas leak at a factory in Vizag on Thursday morning was apparently triggered by a malfunctioning of a valve. Eight people have died and 200 are hospitalised in the incident. A senior official investigating the matter told Business Today on condition of anonymity that the "the valve controls for the gas were not handled properly and they burst causing the leak". The official added the investigations were still on to find the exact reason behind the leak. The leak occurred at around 2.30 am when villagers in the areas surrounding the factory were sleeping. They say they should have been alerted by authorities with a siren so they could have hurried to safer places. Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the patients admitted in hospitals and assess the situation.

12.00 PM: Shocked to hear about Vizag gas leak: Rahul Gandhi

"I urge our Congress workers and leaders in the area to provide all necessary support & assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery," says the Congress leader.

#VizagGasLeak . I urge our Congress workers & leaders in the area to provide all necessary support & assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery. Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2020

9.30 AM: Total casualties in Vizag gas leak

The chemical gas leakage reported at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. People being taken to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes & breathing difficulties. Police, fire tenders, ambulances reach spot. More details awaited. As per initial reports, there have been seven casualties in Vizag gas leak incident so far, one of them fell into well while trying to escape. "Vizag gas leak occurred at around 3:30 am today morning. The evacuation operation is still underway. The plant was shut due to the countrywide lockdown," says Andhra Pradesh DGP DG Sawang tells ANI.

8.30 PM: PM Modi congratulates the country on Buddha Purnima

"Buddha is limitless. Lord Buddha himself adapted to different challenges. Buddha is a thought, which showed us the way of life. We are blessed to see several such people around us who have come out to help humanity, not only in India but across the world. Each such individual is worthy of salute. In these trying times, Buddha's messages for humanity are more prominent," says PM Modi.