Tractor rally violence: Deep Sidhu accused of instigating, misguiding protestors; all you need to know

Farmer leaders have alleged that Punjabi singer and actor Deep Sidhu instigated protestors and led them to the iconic Red Fort. Head of Haryana unit of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Gurnam Singh Chaduni has accused Sidhu of misguiding protestors. It was during this mayhem that some protestors waded into the Red Fort and hoisted a flag other than the Tricolour.

Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav told Aaj Tak, "Deep Sidhu was present at Red Fort during the violence. We were opposed to him since the start. I hang my head in shame over the Red Fort incident . The people who were there were not the right people. These were deshbandhus there who have not been with us since Day 1 but I cannot run away from responsibility since it would give the agitation a bad name."

Many farmer leaders have also accused Sidhu of being a BJP-RSS agent after his photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP Sunny Deol made rounds on social media.

Deep Sidhu's defence against farmer leaders' allegations

The singer took out a Facebook live video to defend the Red Fort incident wherein the protestors hoisted a flag other than the Tricolour during the tractor rally on Republic Day . Sidhu was also present during the incident that triggered massive outrage. He defended the action and said that the national flag was not removed and the 'Nishan Sahib' was put up as a symbolic protest.

The actor added, "How can I instigate lakhs of farmers? I am also a part of the 'sangat'; I am one of them itself."

Who is Deep Sidhu and how did he join farmers' protests?

Deep Sidhu was born in Muktsar district in Punjab in 1984. Sidhu has studied law and was a part of the Bar for a short time before winning the Kingfisher Model Hunt award. Sidhu got his first big break in 2015 with the Punjabi movie Ramta Jogi. It was in 2018, however, that he became a household name with the movie Jora Das Numbria wherein he essayed the role of a gangster.

The actor was also a part of the team employed by Gurdaspur BJP MP Sunny Deol during his election campaign in 2019. Following the pandemonium at the Red Fort, Deol has denied any links with Sidhu. Deol tweeted, "Really saddened to see what happened at the Red Fort today, I have already made it clear on Twitter, on December 6, that I or my family has no connection with Deep Sidhu. Jai Hind."