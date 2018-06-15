UTS on Mobile: Railway introduces new app to book, cancel unreserved tickets

Continuing the quest of pushing towards a cashless economy, the Indian Railways has introduced a new mobile application which will, among other things, help travellers in booking and cancelling unreserved tickets. The app, called 'UTS on Mobile', will be available free of cost on the Android and Windows platform, and has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS).

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said, "First, the passenger will get registered by providing his/her mobile number, name, city, default booking train type, class, ticket type, number of passenger and frequently travelled routes. Upon successful registration, Railway Wallet (R-Wallet) will be created automatically with zero balance to the passenger. There will be no extra cost for creating R-Wallet."

The new app can be used for booking journey, seasonal, and platform tickets, managing R-wallet balance, editing user profile management, and tracking booking history. Additionally, the app also has a feature of presenting an e-ticket which eliminates the necessity of carrying a physical ticket. "The passenger can travel without taking hard copy of the ticket. Whenever ticket checking staff asks for ticket, the passenger will use 'Show Ticket' option in the app," the statement further said.

The R-wallet can be recharged either at a UTS counter, or by logging on to https://www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in.

The app cannot be used to make advance reservations; consequently, the date of the journey will always be the current date. Also, no tickets can be booked if a user has poor or no data connection.

(With PTI inputs)