Vizag gas leak: Andhra Pradesh govt releases emergency helpline number

Andhra Pradesh government, on Thursday, released helpline numbers after a major gas leak at a chemical factory in Vizag (also known as Visakhapatnam) killed at least eleven people.

The state government appealed to people of Vizag not to panic. Andhra Pradesh's Minister of Industries, Commerce, IT and Skill Development, MG Reddy took to Twitter and wrote, "A dedicated team will provide all the required assistance and also our department team is on-site, manning rescue operations. Request all, not to panic, and help us tide over this".

"Reddy added that a helpdesk is being set up at the department of industries in Vizak . People can get in touch with Deputy Director S Prasada Rao on his mobile numbers 7997952301 and 891923934, and another officer R Brahma on 9701197069, " Reddy said on Twitter.

On Thursday, around 2.30 am, styrene gas leaked from a chemical plant of LG Polymers.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has evacuated around 1,000-1,500 people from nearby areas.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang said there was no more leakage of gas and the situation was now "stable and under control".

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered a probe into the matter. Besides, Jagan Mohan has also left for Visakhapatnam to meet the affected people.

Hundreds of villagers, most of them children, suffered from irritation in their eyes, breathlessness, nausea and rashes. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation put out an advisory on Twitter asking people to wear a wet cloth or mask, eat banana and jaggery and drink milk to neutralise the effects of the gas.