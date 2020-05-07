Vizag gas leak: Gas valve malfunction, valve burst triggered leak

The gas leak at a factory in Vizag on Thursday morning was apparently triggered by a malfunctioning of a valve. Eight people have died and 200 are hospitalised in the incident. A senior official investigating the matter told Business Today on condition of anonymity that the "the valve controls for the gas were not handled properly and they burst causing the leak".

The official added the investigations were still on to find the exact reason behind the leak. The leak occurred at around 2.30 am when villagers in the areas surrounding the factory were sleeping. They say they should have been alerted by authorities with a siren so they could have hurried to safer places.

Meanwhile, LG Chem, which operates the factory has said the situation is now under control. It has also said it is 'exploring all ways' to provide treatment to the victims. "The gas leak situation is now under control and we are exploring all ways to provide speedy treatment for those who suffer from inhaling the leaked gas. We are investigating the extent of damage and exact cause of the leak and deaths", LG Chem statement.

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the patients admitted in hospitals and assess the situation.