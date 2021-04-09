scorecardresearch
'Was COVID-19 vaccine export an oversight?': Rahul Gandhi asks in letter to PM Modi

Communicating that India is facing "vaccine starvation", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that over 6 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been exported

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, questioned the government's decision to export coronavirus vaccines.

"Was the export of vaccines also an oversight, like many other decisions of this government, or an effort to garner publicity at the cost of our own citizens?" Gandhi asked PM Modi in the letter.

Communicating that India is facing "vaccine starvation", the Congress leader stated that over 6 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been exported.

Gandhi also presented seven-point demands before the prime minister in the letter dated April 8, 2021.

The former Congress President's demands are as follows: -

o Financial support to vaccine manufacturers to ramp up production

o Stop vaccine export

o Fast-track approval of other vaccine candidates

o Universal vaccination

o Double central allocation for vaccine procurement

o Increase states participation in vaccine procurement and distribution

o Provide income support to vulnerable sections hit by covid

Gandhi also wrote that several state governments are frequently highlighting vaccine shortages, adding that their grievances are met with "intemperate statements" by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan attacking opposition-ruled states.

The Congress MP further stated that the states have been circumvented right from vaccine procurement to registration.

Gandhi went on to say that "centralisation and individualised propaganda" are counterproductive.

"Our vaccination program has to move beyond an individual's picture on the vaccine certificate, towards guaranteeing maximum vaccination," said Gandhi.

