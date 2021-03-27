Bengal, Assam Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: West Bengal reports 55.27% turnout till 3pm; Paschim Medinipur casts most votes

Election updates live: Polling for 30 seats has begun in West Bengal, whereas in Assam, 47 seats will go to the polls today. Ove 1.54 lakh Bengali voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates, while chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, several ministers and leaders of the opposition are in the fray in this phase in Assam. Voting for the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam began at 7 am and is set to last till 6 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the voters in West Bengal and Assam to vote in "record numbers".

04:15 pm: West Bengal polls: PM Modi went to Bangladesh for votes, we'll complain to EC, says Mamata Banerjee

#WATCH | In '19 LS polls when a Bangladeshi actor attended our rally, BJP spoke to Bangladesh govt&cancelled his visa.... When polls are underway here, you (PM) go to Bangladesh to seek votes from one section of ppl, why shouldn't your Visa be cancelled?We'll complain to EC:WB CM

03:50 pm: West Bengal polls: 55.27% voter turnout reported till 3pm; voters throng polling booths in Paschim Medinipur, Salboni

West Bengal reported 55.27 per cent voter turnout till 03:00 pm during the first phase of Assembly polls on Saturday. Paschim Medinipur has the highest turnout amongst all districts whereas Salboni has the maximum voter turnout amongst all constituencies.

03:45 pm: Purulia voter turnout till 01:45 pm

03:40 pm: Purbo Mednipur voter turnout till 01:45 pm

03:30 pm: Jhargram voter turnout till 01:45 pm

03:17 pm: Paschim Medinipur voter turnout till 01:45 pm

03:10 pm: Bankura voter turnout till 01:45 pm

03:00 pm: West Bengal voter turnout district wise

02:40 pm: 45.24% voter turnout in Assam, 54.90% in West Bengal till 2pm

45.24% and 54.90% voter turnout recorded till 2 pm, in the first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, respectively: Election Commission of India.

02:25 pm: Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "We will take the help of more Central forces at polling booths from now only ahead of second phase of elections." Polling for the second phase of West Bengal elections will be held in Nandigram on April 1.

02:10 pm: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari casts his vote

Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, casts his vote at a polling booth in Contai, in the first phase of #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/5P1gPLQsUQ

1.59 PM: Assam Congress President Ripun Bora casts his vote at a polling booth in Gohpur

Assam Congress President Ripun Bora casts his vote at a polling booth in Gohpur. #AssamAssemblyElections2021 pic.twitter.com/cM2bfgjPV4 ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

1.00 PM: West Bengal: 54.90% of 73.80 lakh voters exercise their franchise till 1 pm in 30 seats where polling is underway for first phase.

11.55 AM: BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh says TMC is levelling allegations of rigging against the BJP because it's losing the polls. "For such complaints, TMC should go to the Election Commission. TMC & Mamata Banerjee are under pressure and that is why they are saying such things," he said.

11.50 AM: As per the Election Commission of India, 24.48 and 24.61% voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in the first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, respectively.

10.17 AM: A delegation of TMC MPs to meet West Bengal CEO today at 12 noon to "raise some serious concerns", as voting for the first phase of State Assembly elections is underway. - ANI

9.50 AM: BJP accuses TMC of malpractices during the polls, while TMC says BJP misguiding voters by asking them to vote on first button, voting on other people's behalf, BJP cadres creating ruckus, CRPF and BJP creating problems for voters, and rigging.

9.30 AM: As per the Election Commission of India, 8.84% and 7.72% voter turnout recorded till 9 am, in the first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, respectively.

9.15 AM: Nandigram BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari writes to the Election Commission, seeking suspension of Haldia Addl SP Partha Ghosh, Haldia SDPO Barunbaidya and some other officers of Nandigram Police Station 'for helping TMC members in carrying out malpractices, irregularities during polls'.

9.12 AM: Two security personnel injured in a firing incident at Satsatmal, Bhagwanpur assembly constituency, early morning today, ahead of voting for West Bengal polls.

He later went there again & met people. We approached EC that there should be free & fair polls. People will choose whom they want. TMC is scared. We've given name of one Alauddin to EC, he creates disturbance there: Soumendu Adhikari, BJP leader & brother of Suvendu Adhikari pic.twitter.com/jPfMcGM37Q ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

09:01 am: Phase 1 voting in west Bengal: Mamata Banerjee urges voters to vote in large numbers

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has urged the voters to exercise their right to franchise in massive numbers in a tweet. TMC supremo tweeted, "I call upon the people of Bengal to exercise their democratic right by coming out and voting in large numbers."

08:57 am: Assam election voting live updates: Casting your vote in the times of COVID-19

The Election Commission has made all arrangements to ensure that voting takes place safely in Assam in the times of coronavirus. In districts like Dibrugarh and Majuli, the EC has arranged temperature checks for voters at entry and exit points. Besides, it has also made masks and hand sanitiser available at the polling booths here.

In Majuli district, voters are following social distancing at the polling station set up at the Kamala Bari Junior Basic School.

08: 48 am: West Bengal polls: TMC MP Derek O' Brien claims "Bengal's Daughter" will give a crushing defeat to "Bengal's traitor" in Nandigram

08:43 am: West Bengal election voting updates: First phase of polling begins in Jhargram

West Bengal: First phase of polling begins in Jhargram #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/fHP1oKNQ2x - ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

08:40 am: Where to catch West Bengal, Assam polls live?

You can watch the latest and live updates about the West Bengal and Assam election on India Today and Aaj Tak TV channels as there will be full coverage and detailled analysis about each constituency and leader. Aaj Tak and India Today are also live streaming West Bengal and Assam election updates on their YouTube channels as well.

08:35 am: West Bengal polls: BJP candidate from West Midnapore Samit Das casts his vote

BJP candidate from the West Midnapore constituency has cast his vote during the phase 1 of West Bengal Assembly Elections. While talking to reporters here, Das alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers are trying to create disturbance in rural areas.

Voting underway smoothly in Midnapore town. But, at some places in rural areas, TMC workers are trying to create a disturbance. At booth no. 266 & 267, 7-8 TMC workers entered the booth to influence the voters. We've complained to EC: BJP candidate from West Midnapore, Samit Das pic.twitter.com/nVZUn4TPnP - ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

08:23 am: West Bengal election news: Amit Shah appeals people to vote in "maximum numbers"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah invoked Subhash Chandra Bose and Shyamaprasad Mukherjee and tweeted in Bangla, "I urge the first round voters of West Bengal to cast their votes in maximum numbers to restore the glory of Bengal. One of your votes will realise the dream of building Bengal according to the thoughts of great men like Subhash Chandra Bose, Gurudev Tagore and Shyamaprasad Mukherjee."

08:20 am: Assam election voting live: Large voter turnout seen in Nagaon and Dibrugarh districts

#WATCH Voters turn out in large numbers in Rupahi, Nagaon District, for voting in the first phase of Assam Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/5vjn7GgVNn - ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

#AssamAssemblyPolls | A long queue of voters outside a polling station in Bakul, Dibrugarh pic.twitter.com/ySg34ZEWrh - ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

08:15 am: Home Minister Amit Shah appeals Assamese voters to vote in "large numbers"

Following in the lead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged voters in Assam to come out in large numbers and exercise their right to franchise. Shah tweeted in Hindi, "Today, the first phase of polling is being held in Assam. I appeal to all the voters, especially youngsters to vote in large numbers to maintain peace, development and prosperity in the state. Your participation in this mahaparva of democracy is the main pillar of progress of Assam, so do vote."

08:07 am: Ex-PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh on being an MP from Assam

Former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh thanked the people of Assam saying it was his "privilege to represent Assam in Rajya Sabha for 28 years from 1991 to 2019". The veteran Congress leader, who is also the architect of the 1991 economic reforms, added voters must elect a government that upholds the values of Indian constitution and democracy and is capable of putting Assam back on the path of peace.

08:00 am: Election news live: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to urge voters in West Bengal and Assam to "exercise their franchise in record numbers".

Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

07:50 am: Voting begins in Purulia