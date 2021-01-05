WHO chief hails India's COVID-19 vaccine efforts

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gheberyesus has hailed India's coronavirus vaccine efforts, saying India continues to show its resolve to end the COVID-19 pandemic. "#India continues to take decisive action and demonstrate its resolve to end #COVID19 pandemic. As the world's largest vaccine producer it's well placed to do so. If we #ACTogether, we can ensure effective and safe vaccines are used to protect the most vulnerable everywhere," WHO chief tweeted.



Dr Tedros was not the only WHO official to appreciate India's efforts against coronavirus. WHO South-East Asia regional director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh also said the Geneva-headquartered global body welcomes India's decision to provide emergency use authorisation to two coronavirus vaccines. "WHO welcomes the first emergency use authorization given to COVID-19 vaccine in the WHO South-East Asia region. This decision taken today by India will help intensify and strengthen the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the region," WHO South-East Asia tweeted. WHO South-East Asia further added, "The use of vaccine in prioritized populations, along with continued implementation of other public health measures and community participation, will be important in reducing impact of COVID-19."

Meanwhile, India has approved two coronavirus vaccines for emergency use - Bharat Biotech-ICMR's Covaxin and Covishield manufactured by Pune's Serum Institute and developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Bharat Biotech is setting up four manufacturing facilities, which have a combined capacity of 700 million vaccine doses per annum after receiving emergency use authorisation. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has also approved Zydus Cadila's Zy-CoVD for phase-3 trials.

