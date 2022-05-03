40% of global digital payments took place in India: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said out of the total real-time digital payments that took place throughout the world in 2021, 40 per cent took place in India. The Prime Minister highlighted the low cost of internet data in India and said that it is unbelievable for many countries.

He was addressing the Indian community in Berlin shortly after co-chairing the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governnmental Consultations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Prime Minister highlighted the work done by his government with regards to integrating the use of technology with governance. Besides, he also emphasised on minimum government and maximum governance.

He said, “The way technology is being included in governance in India shows the new political will of the new India as well as is the proof of democracy’s delivery capacity.”

He also talked about the growing startup ecosystem in the country, while stating new India does not think of a secure future alone.

“It takes risks, it innovates, it incubates. I remember that around 2014, our country had only 200-400 startups. Today, the country has more than 68,000 startups.”

The Prime Minister furthermore said, “Today, all global parameters say that several dozens of these startups have become unicorns. It’s not restricted to unicorns alone, today I can proudly say that numerous unicorns in my country are becoming decacorns too. It means they are crossing the level of $10 billion.”

He also talked about the success of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes and said, “India has transferred more than 22 lakh crore through DBT in the last 7-8 years, it is more than 300 billion dollars, this amount has reached directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries, with no middleman, no cuts, no money.”

The PM did not leave this opportunity to pack his punches at the Opposition, especially former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi.

He said, “Today the way technology is being included in governance in India, it shows the political will of New India…. Now no PM will have to say that I send Re 1 from Delhi, and 15 paise reach (the people).”

He added, “What kind of ‘hand’ was that, which scrubbed off 85 paise.”

(With inputs from ANI)

