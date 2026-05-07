8th Pay Commission to meet defence, railway unions in Delhi on May 13-14: Here's who can participate

The 8th Central Pay Commission is convening in Delhi on May 13 and 14 for intensive consultations with unions, associations and pensioners from two of the government's largest employer sectors, defence and railways. The deadline to apply for participation is May 10.

The meetings form part of the Commission's structured consultation process, designed to gather inputs from the ground before formulating recommendations on pay structures, allowances and service conditions for central government employees and pensioners.

Advertisement

Who can participate and how to apply

The sessions are open to unions, associations and institutions representing employees under the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Railways. Interested stakeholders must apply through the official NIC portal and submit a memorandum in the prescribed format to receive a valid Memo ID, which is required to complete the application. Only shortlisted applicants will be notified and scheduled for interactions.

The venue in Delhi is yet to be announced and will be communicated separately. Full details are available at 8cpc.gov.in.

What these meetings are for

The consultations give defence and railway workforce bodies a formal opportunity to present their demands, suggestions and policy recommendations directly to the Commission's core team. Inputs gathered at this stage are expected to shape the Commission's eventual recommendations on pay revision, pension reform, allowances and service rule changes.

Advertisement

The 8th Pay Commission has also confirmed that additional meetings in Delhi are planned, with details to be posted on its official website as the consultation process continues.

Key details at a glance