CBDT grants further relaxation in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB

Considering the difficulties faced by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB on the income tax portal (incometax.gov.in), CBDT has extended the deadline to submit it in manual format to the authorised dealer to July 15 from June 30 earlier.

"Taxpayers can now submit the said forms in manual format to the authorised dealers till 15th July, 2021. Authorised dealers are advised to accept such forms till 15th July, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances. A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number," a finance ministry statement said.

As per the Income-tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish Form 15CA/15CB electronically. Presently, taxpayers upload the Form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorised dealer for any foreign remittance.

