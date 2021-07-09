Centre opens technical bids for auction of 19 coal mines

The coal ministry has received 34 bids for 19 coal mines as part of the auction process of 67 mines by the ministry's nominated authority. The technical bids were opened on March 25, 2021, and the last date of submission was July 8.

Technical bids comprising online and offline bid documents were opened today in the presence of the bidders. "A total of 34 (thirty four) bids have been received for 19 (nineteen) coal mines of which 10 (ten) are fully explored mines and 9 (nine) are partially explored mines. 4 (four) of these mines are coking coal mines and the remaining 15 (fifteen) mines are non-coking coal mines. Two or more bids have been received for 8 (eight) coal mines," the ministry said.

The bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary technical evaluation committee and technically qualified bidders will be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction to be conducted on MSTC portal.

India's total coal production registered a marginal decline of 2.02 per cent to 716.084 million tonnes during the last fiscal year. The country produced 730.874 million tonnes (MT) of coal in FY'20, according to provisional statistics of 2020-21 of the coal ministry.

Of the total production of 716.084MT, 671.297MT was non-coking coal and the remaining 44.787MT was coking coal, it said. Of the total output of the nation, a chunk of 685.951MT was produced by the public sector, and the remaining production of 30.133MT was from the private sector.

In FY 2020-21, Chhattisgarh registered the highest coal production of 158.409 MT, followed by Odisha 154.150 MT, Madhya Pradesh 132.531 MT, and Jharkhand 119.296 MT.

