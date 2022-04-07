The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has been increased again in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday.

The hike takes the overall increase to Rs 9.10 per kg in six days. After the revision, the CNG will now cost Rs 69.11 per kg in the national capital with effect from today, as per the information posted on the website of IGL, which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in Delhi and adjoining cities.

Also Read: CNG prices in Delhi hiked again by Rs 2.5 per kg, up by over Rs 9 in six days

The increase comes on the back of the government more than doubling natural gas prices to $6.1 per million British thermal unit from April 1.

Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.

A record 137-day hiatus in petrol and diesel price revision ended on March 22. On the same day, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 949.50 in the national capital. In some places, the LPG price has touched Rs 1,000.