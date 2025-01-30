Debt vs Growth: How have the world's top 10 largest economies performed in the last 5 years

The global economic landscape in 2025 will be shaped by the performance of the world’s largest economies, which continue to lead global growth and influence market trends. According to the latest data and estimates from the IMF, the GDP growth and debt-to-GDP ratios of these economies reveal a diverse set of economic paths. Here’s an analysis of how the world’s top 10 economies are performing in terms of GDP growth and their fiscal health.

Related Articles

The United States remains the largest economy in the world, with a projected GDP of $30.3 trillion in 2025, a remarkable five-year growth of 42% from $21.4 trillion in 2020. Over this period, the country has managed to reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio from 132% to 124%, improving its fiscal position despite high levels of government spending.

China, with its rapidly expanding economy, is expected to reach a GDP of $19.5 trillion by 2025, up from $14.9 trillion in 2020. The country’s economy has grown by 31% in the 5 years period, but its debt-to-GDP ratio has seen a significant increase, rising from 70% in 2020 to 94% in 2025. This increase highlights the challenges China faces as it continues to rely on debt to drive growth.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has experienced steady growth, with its GDP expected to reach $4.9 trillion in 2025, up 25% from $3.9 trillion in 2020. The country has managed to reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio from 68% to 62%, showcasing effective fiscal management and a strong economy.

India has been one of the fastest-growing major economies, with a projected GDP of $4.3 trillion in 2025, up from $2.7 trillion in 2020. India’s economy has surged by 60% since 2020, and its debt-to-GDP ratio has improved from 88% to 83%, reflecting stronger fiscal discipline as the country continues its rapid growth.

Japan is an outlier, with a shrinking economy. Its GDP is expected to decline to $4.4 trillion in 2025 from $5.1 trillion in 2020, representing a negative growth rate of 13%. Despite this contraction, Japan has slightly reduced its debt-to-GDP ratio from 258% to 249%, though it still carries the highest debt burden among major economies.

The United Kingdom is projected to have a GDP of $3.7 trillion in 2025, up from $2.7 trillion in 2020, reflecting a growth of 38%. Its debt-to-GDP ratio has improved slightly, decreasing from 106% to 104%, but it still faces considerable challenges in reducing its public debt.

France will see its GDP rise to $3.3 trillion in 2025, from $2.6 trillion in 2020, growing by 24%. The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio remains high at 115%, unchanged from 2020, signaling that while the economy has expanded, fiscal discipline is still a concern.

Italy is expected to see its GDP reach $2.5 trillion in 2025, up from $1.9 trillion in 2020, reflecting a 29% growth. The country has made significant progress in reducing its debt-to-GDP ratio, dropping from 154% in 2020 to 139% in 2025, though it still faces substantial debt burdens.

Canada has enjoyed solid growth, with its GDP projected to hit $2.3 trillion in 2025, up from $1.7 trillion in 2020. The country has effectively reduced its debt-to-GDP ratio from 118% to 103%, a decrease of 15 percentage points, reflecting improved fiscal health.

Finally, Brazil is expected to grow its GDP to $2.3 trillion by 2025, up from $1.5 trillion in 2020, marking a 56% growth. Brazil has managed to reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio from 96% to 92%.

Barring Japan, all these major economies have experienced positive GDP growth over the past five years—with India and Brazil growing the fastest in the Top 10. The debt-to-GDP ratios reveal difference in fiscal performance. Countries like Canada, Germany, and Italy have made notable progress in managing debt, while China facing rising debt burden.