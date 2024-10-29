Diwali 2024: Railways to run 254 special trains on Oct 29 to meet festive rush

Diwali 2024 special trains: Indian Railways has announced 254 special trains to tackle the festive rush. The trains are set to operate on October 29, the Railways said.

Three trains from Delhi Jn to Darbhanga Jn, Jaynagar and Bhavnagar Terminus will run on Tuesday. Seven special trains from New Delhi to Barauni Jn, Chhapra Jn, Darbhanga Jn, Jaynagar, Patna Jn, and Rajgir will also run, while one from Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn to Secunderabad Jn will run as well.

The Railways has also arranged for special trains from Ayodhya Cantt to Anand Vihar, from Ahmedabad Jn to Barauni Jn, Banaras and Kanpur, from Bandra Terminus to Gorakhpur Jn, Subedarganj and Udhna Jn, from Jaipur Jn to Bhiwani Jn, Shri Ganganagar, and Udaipur City, from Kanpur Central Jn to Aligarh Jn and Udhna Jn, from Mumbai Central to Delhi Jn, and more.

Here’s the list of Festival Special Trains set to operate on 29th October 2024. pic.twitter.com/NiJtg01gcj — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 28, 2024

Diwali special trains

This comes after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said last week that the Indian Railways would run 7,000 special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja to facilitate 2 lakh extra passengers every day.

Last year, 4,500 special trains were run during Diwali and Chhath Puja to cater to the festive rush. Due to an increased footfall in passengers, the ministry decided to increase the number of trains this year.

The Northern Railway (NR) stated that it will operate approximately 3,050 trips of special trains to facilitate travel to various destinations. In addition to special trains, extra coaches are being added to existing trains to increase capacity and accommodate more passengers.