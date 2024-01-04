No arrest, Arvind Kejriwal may get 4th summon in liquor policy case, say top ED sources

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate have panned reports of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest after some leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party claimed he would be taken into custody after a raid at his home in the liquor policy case.

"Reports regarding raids at Kejriwal’s residence are nothing but rumours. No such plan for today," top ED sources told the India Today group, adding that the agency will most likely issue another summon.

This will be the fourth such summon by the agency. AAP's national convenor refused to appear before the ED on two earlier summons for November 2 and December 21.

Kejriwal termed the summons as "motivated", saying it was not clear if he was being called as a witness or a suspect in the case. His party called it a 'ploy' to stop him from campaigning in the national election due later this year.

ED sources told ITG that his reply is being examined.

Three of AAP leaders -- Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Jain -- are in jail in the excise case. Liquor companies were alleged to be involved in the framing the excise policy. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a probe following which the policy was rolled back.