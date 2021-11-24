Farm laws repealed: Cabinet completed formalities, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced that the Cabinet has approved The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021-- a bill to repeal the contentious farm laws. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been approved almost a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to repeal the three farm laws. The new bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament which begins on November 29.

“Today, the Union Cabinet led by PM completed formalities to repeal the three Farm Laws. During the upcoming session of the Parliament, it will be our priority to take back these three laws”, Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur said. He added that these bills will be repealed soon after the Parliament’s winter session begins.

“It has been decided to extend the ‘PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ to provide free ration till March 2022,” Thakur added. The three laws that will be repealed are – Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

“Today, I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. In the Parliament session that begins later this month, we will complete the constitutional process of repeal[ing] all three agricultural laws,” PM Modi said in his address on November 19.

Repealing of these laws has been one of the key demands of the farmer unions protesting against the reforms for around one year. These protests began in November 2020 and are still continuing. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that it will continue their protests as planned including the march to Parliament on November 29 to observe one year of farmers’ protests.

SKM, a joint body of farmer unions, has demanded that Prime Minister Modi should resume talks on the six demands including legal guarantee to procurement of crops at minimum support price (MSP), sacking and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra in connect with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, withdrawal of cases against farmers and constructing a memorial for those who lost their lives due to the protests. The farmers’ union has also sought removal of penal provisions on farmers in "Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act 2021" and withdrawal of the draft "Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021" proposed by the government.

Also read: Farmers have no trust in PM Modi; govt must show legal documents: Rakesh Tikait

Also read: Cabinet to approve Farm Laws Repeal Bill today; to be tabled in Winter Session of Parliament

Also read: Farm laws repealed: How farmers lost out on a major reform agenda

Also read: Winter Session 2021: Zero public consultation on 60% of the bills to be introduced