G20 Summit: New Delhi gears up for mega event, security beefed up; public holidays announced

US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and many other world leaders will visit India in the second week of September for the G20 Summit. The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

As part of the preparations, multiple hotels in Delhi-NCR have been earmarked for attendees. Rooms have been booked in leading hotels including ITC Maurya, Taj Palace, Shangri-La, The Imperial, Le Meridien, JW Marriott, among others. While President Biden and his entourage will be housed in ITC Maurya, Chinese President Xi Jinping meanwhile is likely to be put up in Delhi's Taj Palace.

Over 50 ambulances with adequate medical staff will be stationed at the G20 Summit main venue, hotels and the airport here to deal with any medical emergency, PTI reported citing official sources. Adequate arrangements have been made at Ram Mahohar Lohia Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in case of any exigency, they said.

A state-of-art medical emergency facility with ICU services has been set up within the premises of the Bharat Mandapam (G20 Summit venue) to attend to any emergency. Health officers, including specialist doctors and nurses, chosen from various public hospitals will be deployed there, the sources said.

Several rounds of meetings have been held for better security arrangements in the G20 meeting. Delhi Police is mainly the nodal agency for security arrangements. Sources have informed Aaj Tak that 50 teams of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) guards have been prepared for the security of the G20 meeting, in which around 1,000 personnel will be involved.

Apart from this, about 300 bulletproof vehicles are being prepared.

Meanwhile, road travel to IGI Airport will be affected from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit, Delhi Police said in an advisory on Friday and suggested people to use the metro's Airport Line for smooth and hustle-free movement.

However, those who still want to travel to airport from different parts of the city and NCR areas by their own vehicles, special arrangements have been made for them, police said.

There will be public holidays in the national capital from September 8-10 with the closure of banks, financial institutions and commercial establishments in the New Delhi district, a Delhi government notification said.

All Delhi government and private offices, and educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed during these three days, said the notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government.

"As per Section 16 (3) (i) of The Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954 all the commercial and business establishments situated within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District (as per attached map) shall remain closed from 8th to 10th September, 2023," the notification said.

