Gautam Adani mourns Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death, says 'inspired an entire generation'

Chairman of Adani Group and India’s richest man, Gautam Adani, mourning the death of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that he inspired an entire generation of Indians to believe in the stock markets.

“Extremely saddened by the untimely passing away of the most legendary investor that India has had. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our equity markets with his brilliant views. We will miss him. India will miss him but we will never forget him. RIP,” said Adani in a tweet.

Jhunjhunwala was known for his bullish stand on India. He, in multiple interviews, had spoken on India’s time to shine. Recently, during the 19th edition of the India Today Conclave 2021, Jhunjhunwala had said, "It is not that India's time will come. Hamara time aayega nahin, hamara time aa gaya hai. Our time has arrived."

He had been bullish about India since May 2020.

Mourning his passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that Jhunjhunwala remained passionate about India’s growth story. “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the Big Bull had strong belief in India’s capabilities. “Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. Investor, bold risk taker, masterly understanding of the stock market, clear in communication- a leader in his own right. Fondly remember several conversations we’ve had. Had strong belief in India’s strength and capabilities. Condolences,” said the minister.

The ace investor, often referred to as the ‘Big Bull’ or India’s very own Warren Buffett, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 62. He was reportedly brought dead to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai at the early hours of the day.

